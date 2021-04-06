NZ-W Vs AUS-W 2nd ODI Live Stream: Where To Watch In The UK, USA, Canada And Caribbean

After a 1-1 draw in their recently concluded three-match T20I series, the Australia and New Zealand Women will lock horns to win the prestigious Rose Bowl Trophy for 2021. The odds will be heavily in favour of the Aussies, who have not only won the first of the 3-match ODI series but have also managed to create a record-breaking 22-match win streak in all ODI games since 2018. With the series on the line, the New Zealand Women are expected to put up a tough fight against Australia and perhaps even bring their great run to an end. Here's how you can watch the match live in the UK, USA, Canada and the Caribbean.

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women live streaming in India details

The New Zealand vs Australia 2nd ODI match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to follow the match can catch the New Zealand Women vs Australia Women live streaming and commentary on the FanCode app and website from 7:30 PM IST on April 7. The New Zealand vs Australia live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of New Zealand Cricket and Cricket Australia in all countries.

New Zealand vs Australia Women live in UK

The NZ-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI match will be broadcast live and exclusive on the BT Sport and BT Sport 2 channels in the United Kingdom. With BT Sport acquiring the OTT rights the series as well, the New Zealand vs Australia Women live in UK will also be available on BT Sports' online streaming platform, accessible through their website. The match will commence from 3:00 AM UK time on April 7.

NZ-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI live in USA and Canada

The NZ-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI will also be available to fans in the US, where ESPN+ has acquired the OTT rights for the entire Australia W tour of New Zealand 2021. There is no information yet on whether the series will be broadcast live on television in the country as of now. Meanwhile, fans in Canada can watch the Australia vs New Zealand match live on the ATN (Asian Television Network) Cricket Plus and CBN channels. The game will commence at 10:00 PM EST, April 6 for North America.

NZ-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI channel in West Indies

Fans in the Caribbean have a number of different providers to pick from if they wish to watch the NZ-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI. Depending on region and type of subscription, fans can choose between Sports Max, Flow Sports, and ESPN, who will all be offering either television broadcasts or live streams of the match in the region. The match will begin at 10:00 PM EST, April 6.

