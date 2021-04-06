NZ-W Vs AUS-W 2nd ODI Live Stream: Where To Watch In UAE, South Africa, Australia And NZ

Following a 1-1 draw in their recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand, the Australia Women took an early 1-0 lead in the ongoing GJ Gardner Homes ODI series. The three-match series be significant for both teams. The Aussies will look to extend their record-breaking streak of 22 ODI wins and claim the Rose Bowl trophy for the 22nd time while the Kiwis will be aiming to win their first ODI game against the visitors in four years and win the Rose Bowl for the first time since 1998-99. Here's how you can watch the match from the UAE, South Africa, Australia and NZ.

NZ-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI live in India

The New Zealand Women and Australia Women 2nd ODI will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the New Zealand Women vs Australia Women live streaming can do so on the FanCode app and website. The match will take place at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui and will begin at 7:30 AM IST on April 7. The live scores and updates for the game will be available on the websites and social media pages of both, NZC and Cricket Australia around the world.

New Zealand vs Australia live in UAE

New Zealand vs Australia live in UAE can be accessed on the OSN Sports Cricket HD channel from 6:00 AM local time, UAE. The network will also provide live coverage in several other Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries. This includes Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia and Yemen.

NZ-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI live in South Africa

Fans in South Africa will be able to catch the NZ-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI live and exclusive on the SuperSport Network from 4:00 AM local time on April 7. The New Zealand Women vs Australia Women live streaming will also be available on the SuperSport digital platform's app, SuperSport Cricket and their website, SuperSport Grandstand.

NZ-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI channel in Australia

Meanwhile, fans in Australia can watch their team on their record roll live on the Fox Sports channel. The match should be streamed live on the FoxtelGo app. The live telecast of the New Zealand Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI is scheduled to begin from 12:00 PM (ACT).

New Zealand vs Australia live in New Zealand

Locals in New Zealand will be able to catch the entire New Zealand vs Australia Women series live on Spark Sport NZ. Fans can watch the match live on the website or download the Spark Sport app. The service also offers an on-demand playback of the game for fans. The 2nd ODI between New Zealand Women and Australia Women is set to kick-off at 2:00 PM local time.

