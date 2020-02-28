NZ W Vs BD W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Women's T20 WC Match Details

New Zealand Women will take on Bangladesh Women in the 13th Match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 on Saturday, February 29. The NZ W vs BD W live match will be played at the Junction Oval, Melbourne. The NZ W vs BD W live match will commence at 5:30 AM (IST). Here are our NZ W vs BD W Dream11 team and NZ W vs BD W Dream11 prediction based on the likely NZ W vs BD W playing 11 that will get you favourable results in the NZ W vs BD W live match.

New Zealand Women are placed third in the Group B points table with one win and one loss. After winning their first game against Sri Lanka Women, they narrowly lost against India Women by 3 runs. They will look to win this game and increase their chances of making it to the knockouts.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Women have played two games and lost both. They are placed at the last position in the points table. They lost against India by 18 runs and followed it up with another defeat at the hands of Australia Women by 86 runs. This is a do-or-die game for them as a loss here will kick them, out of the tournament.

Let's take a look at the squads and NZ vs BD W Dream11 prediction.

NZ W vs BD W Dream11 Prediction: Squads from which the NZ W vs BD W playing 11 will be created

NZ W vs BD W Dream11 Prediction: New Zealand Women Squad

Sophie Devine (Captain), Rachel Priest (Wicket-keeper), Suzie Bates, Katie Perkins, Lea Tahuhu, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Leigh Kasperek, Anna Peterson, Amelia Kerr.

NZ W vs BD W Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh Women Squad

Salma Khatun (Captain), Shamima Sultana (Wicket-keeper), Murshida Khatun, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Panna Ghosh, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Ayasha Rahman, Sobhana Mostary, Khadija Tul Kubra

NZ W vs BD W Dream11 Prediction: NZ W vs BD W Dream11 team

Here is the NZ W vs BD W Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum amount of points -

Wicket-keepers: Rachel Priest, Shamima Sultana

Batswomen: Suzie Bates (Vice-captain), Maddy Green, Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana

Bowlers: Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Leigh Kasperek

All-rounder: Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr (Captain)

NZ W vs BD W Dream11 Prediction: NZ W vs BD W match prediction

New Zealand Women start off as favourites to win as per our NZ vs BD W match prediction

Note: Please keep in mind that our NZ vs BD W match prediction is made with our own analysis. Our NZ vs BD W Dream11 team is not bound to guarantee positive results in the NZ vs BD W live game.

IMAGE COURTESY: WHITE FERNS TWITTER