NZ-W Vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 1st T20I Match Preview

The New Zealand Women will take on the England Women in the 1st T20I match of the England Women's tour of New Zealand 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST (3:00 PM local time) from the Wellington Regional Stadium on March 3, 2021. Here is our NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction, NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 team and NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 top picks.

🔝 of the pile!



Congratulations @Tammy_Beaumont on becoming the number one ranked batter in ODI cricket 👏 pic.twitter.com/MIahpKQGpE — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 2, 2021

NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction: Match preview

After their thrilling three-match ODI series ended 2-1 in favour of England, the New Zealand Women will hope to carry forward the momentum from their win in the last ODI match into the T20I series this March. They will also be hoping to put an end to their surprisingly dismal run in white-ball cricket over the past few months, which includes a 1-2 T20I series loss to the Australian Women in September 2020. On the other hand, England will be looking to continue their dominant form, which has seen them record a massive 5-0 T20I series win over the West Indies Women in September last year.

With the ICC's 'Player of the Month' nominees for February 2021 featuring three Women from the current England and New Zealand squads, fans can expect that this match will be a well-fought one. The three players who have made it to this esteemed list include: England's Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver and New Zealand all-rounder Brooke Halliday. Beaumont and Scriver have been instrumental in England's successes in New Zealand this series while Halliday has been the most consistent player for the Kiwis through their defeats.

NZ-W vs EN-W playing 11 prediction

New Zealand Women - Sophie Devine (C), Maddy Green, Amy Satterthwaite, Katey Martin (wk), Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Brooke Halliday, Frances Mackay, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Jess Kerr.

Australia Women - Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (C), Fran Wilson, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Davies.

NZ-W vs EN-W Key Players

New Zealand Women - Hayley Jensen, Brooke Halliday, Jess Kerr

Australia Women - Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver

NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Katey Martin

Batswomen: Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Jensen, Brooke Halliday

Allrounders: Natalie Sciver (VC), Heather Knight, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (C)

Bowlers: Katherine Brunt, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr

NZ-W vs EN-W game prediction

According to our NZ-W vs EN-W match prediction, the New Zealand Women will win this match.

Note: The NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction and NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 team and NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: England Cricket Twitter

