NZ-W Vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 1st Women’s ODI Match Preview

The New Zealand Women (NZ-W) will take on the England Women (ENG-W) in the first ODI of the ongoing England women’s cricket tour of New Zealand. The match will be played on Tuesday, February 23 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The NZ-W vs EN-W live action will commence from 6:30 AM IST onwards. Here is a look at our NZ-W vs EN-W match prediction, probable NZ-W vs EN-W playing 11 and the NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 team.

Training 🔛 at Hagley Oval! Here’s to more weather like this @Christchurch_NZ ☀️



🇳🇿 v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 1st ODI | Tuesday Feb 23 | 2pm | Hagley Oval 🏏#NZvENG #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/1tnVXNJsBy — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) February 20, 2021

NZ-W vs EN-W live: NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction and tournament preview

The England women’s cricket team is currently on a tour to New Zealand for three ODIs and three T20I matches. Earlier, the visitors went up against New Zealand XI Women in two 50-overs warm-up matches at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown. While England won the first warm-up match by 20 runs, the hosts won the following fixture by 30 runs.

The ODI series will be played between February 23 and 29 across two venues, namely Christchurch’s Hagley Oval and Dunedin’s University Oval. The T20Is will commence from March 3 onwards and the matches will be played on the same day as the New Zealand men’s T20I series against the visiting Australian side.

NZ-W vs EN-W match prediction: NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 team, squad list

NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction: NZ-W squad

Natalie Dodd, Frances Mackay, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine (c), Katey Martin (w), Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Brooke Halliday and Fran Jonas.

NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction: ENG-W squad

Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (w), Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Lauren Winfield, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers, Natasha Farrant and Georgia Elwiss.

NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for NZ-W vs EN-W playing 11

Sophie Devine

Heather Knight

Danielle Wyatt

Natalie Sciver

NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction: NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Natalie Dodd

Batswomen – Danielle Wyatt, Maddy Green, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Satterthwaite

All-rounders – Sophie Devine (c), Heather Knight (vc), Natalie Sciver, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers – Sophie Ecclestone, Jess Kerr

NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction

According to our NZ-W vs EN-W match prediction, the New Zealand Women are favourites to win the game.

