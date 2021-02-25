NZ-W Vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 2nd ODI Match Preview

The New Zealand Women will take on the England Women in the second ODI match of the England Women's tour of New Zealand 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM IST (11:00 AM local time) from the University Oval, Dunedin on February 26, 2021. Here is our NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction, NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 team and NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 top picks.

Special moment at Hagley Oval tonight for these two! Brooke Halliday scoring 50 on debut and Fran Jonas at the other end ensuring she got there! 🏏#NZvENG #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/lVjDkX3Q3N — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) February 23, 2021

NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Women's cricket has been conspicuous in its absence in the international cricket circuit since the end of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in March last year. While some countries have organized domestic tournaments for their women's teams, even the best of them have failed to give their women's sides the same amount of outings as their men's teams. Proving the point is the fact that the England Women's have just played one 5-match T20I series, against the West Indies, while the NZ Women have played only a 3-match ODI and 3-match T20I series against Australia since March 2020.

England's tour of New Zealand 2021 will include 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is. The first ODI match of the series went in favour of the visiting side as they took down the hosts by 8 wickets and with 98 balls remaining. Some brilliant bowling saw each of England's Sophie Ecclestone and Natasha Farrant take two each to reduce New Zealand to 178 in 45.1 overs. Hayley Jensen and Brooke Halliday's half-centuries went in vain for the hosts. Tamsin Beaumont (71) and Heather Knight (67) were the batters of note for England as they went up 1-0 in the series.

NZ-W vs EN-W playing 11 prediction

New Zealand Women - Natalie Dodd, Hayley Jensen, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine (c), Katey Martin (w), Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Brooke Halliday, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Fran Jonas.

England Women - Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (w), Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Natasha Farrant.

NZ-W vs EN-W Key Players

New Zealand Women - Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Brooke Halliday

England Women - Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Sophie Ecclestone

NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Amy Ellen Jones

Batsmen: Hayley Jensen, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver (VC)

Allrounders: Brooke Halliday, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Lea Tahuhu, Sophie Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Sarah Glenn

NZ-W vs EN-W match prediction

According to our NZ-W vs EN-W match prediction, England Women will win this match.

Note: The NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction and NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 team and NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: England Cricket Twitter

