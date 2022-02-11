NZ-W Vs IN-W 1st ODI Live Streaming: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, Team News & More

In what is being touted as an exciting encounter, New Zealand women will host India women in the five-match ODI series commencing tomorrow. Both sides will look to make the best use of this series ahead of the Women's World Cup starting next month. The two sides earlier this week played a lone T20I fixture which the Kiwis won by 18 runs.

In terms of team news, Smriti Mandhana will be unavailable for team India as she still remains under mandatory quarantine.

Match Details

New Zealand Women vs India Women, 1st ODI

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown

Date & Time: February 12th, at 3:30 AM IST and 11:00 AM Local Time

New Zealand Women vs India Women squad news

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite (VC), Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

India Women

Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

New Zealand Women vs India Women: Probable XIs

New Zealand Women's predicted XI: Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr

India Women's predicted XI: Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepthi Sharma, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

NZ-W vs IND-W Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons with equal assistance to both the bowlers and batters. Teams batting first should keep wickets in hand and make good use of the batting conditions.

New Zealand Women vs India Women Live Streaming

The New Zealand Women vs India Women will be live-streamed on Amazon Prime. There will be no television broadcast for the same.

NZ-W vs IND-W: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Katey Martin

Batters: Mithali Raj, Suzie Bates, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine, Deepthi Sharma

Bowlers: Lea Tahuhu, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav

NZ-W vs IND-W: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Mithali Raj, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Yastika Bhatia

All-rounders: Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Jess Kerr

Image: Twitter/ ICC