NZ-W Vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, Preview And Other Match Details

New Zealand Women will play against South Africa Women in the third ODI of the three-match ODI series in New Zealand. The match will be played on January 30, 2020. Let us look at NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other details of the match.

Also Read | Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are my favourite modern-day cricketers: Glenn McGrath

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Seddon Park

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2020

Time: 6.30 AM IST

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Match preview

New Zealand Women and South Africa Women will face off in the third ODI to be played in New Zealand. South Africa have won both the previous matches of the three-match ODI series. Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates are the top picks for New Zealand, while Laura Wolvaardt and Mignon du Preez are the players to watch out for South Africa.

Also Read | Vikram Rathour lauds Indian team for being trailblazers of fitness in world cricket

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Squad details

New Zealand Women Squad: Sophie Devine (Captain), Rachel Priest (Wicket-keeper), Lauren Down, Katie Perkins, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Leigh Kasperek, Anna Peterson, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Jess Kerr

South Africa Women Squad: Dane van Niekerk (Captain), Lizelle Lee (Wicket-keeper), Laura Wolvaardt, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Also Read | Shoaib Akhtar scared for cricket's future after Virat Kohli's India dominates all formats

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Sophie Devine

Vice-captain: Suzie Bates

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Rachel Priest

Batsmen – Katie Perkins, Suzie Bates, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez

All-Rounders – Sophie Devine, Nadine de Klerk

Bowlers – Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka

Also Read | Kevin Pietersen prophecises Jofra Archer quitting international cricket due to ECB

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction

South Africa start off as the favourites against New Zealand.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.