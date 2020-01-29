NZ-W Vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, Preview And Other Match Details

New Zealand Women will play against South Africa Women in the third ODI of the three-match ODI series in New Zealand. The match will be played on January 30, 2020. Let us look at NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other details of the match.
Venue: Seddon Park
Date: Thursday, January 30, 2020
Time: 6.30 AM IST
New Zealand Women and South Africa Women will face off in the third ODI to be played in New Zealand. South Africa have won both the previous matches of the three-match ODI series. Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates are the top picks for New Zealand, while Laura Wolvaardt and Mignon du Preez are the players to watch out for South Africa.
New Zealand Women Squad: Sophie Devine (Captain), Rachel Priest (Wicket-keeper), Lauren Down, Katie Perkins, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Leigh Kasperek, Anna Peterson, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Jess Kerr
South Africa Women Squad: Dane van Niekerk (Captain), Lizelle Lee (Wicket-keeper), Laura Wolvaardt, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba
Captain: Sophie Devine
Vice-captain: Suzie Bates
Wicketkeeper – Rachel Priest
Batsmen – Katie Perkins, Suzie Bates, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez
All-Rounders – Sophie Devine, Nadine de Klerk
Bowlers – Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka
South Africa start off as the favourites against New Zealand.