NZ-W Vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Other Match Details

Cricket News

The match is scheduled on February 5, 2020 at Seddon Park. Read more for NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Predictions, match schedule and NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Probable XI.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
nz-w vs sa-w dream11

After facing defeat against South Africa Women in the previous ODI series, the win in the T20I series opener was a big relief for the Kiwi outfit. New Zealand Women will try to capitalize on their lead in the second T20I as well. They will try to clinch the series. Read more for NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Predictions, match schedule and NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Probable XI.

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Predictions Match Details:

  1. Match: NZ-W vs SA-W, New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women, New Zealand vs South Africa Women T20I Series

  2. Date: 5 February 2020

  3. Time: 6.30 AM IST
  4. Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton 

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Predictions

Wicketkeeper
R Priest

Batsmen 

S Bates
M D Preez 
L Wolvaardt
K Perkins

All-rounder

S Devine
A Kerr 
N D Klerk 

Bowlers

L Kasperek
T Sekhukhune
L Tahuhu

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Full Squad

New Zealand Women Squad: 

Rachel Priest(w), Sophie Devine(c), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katie Perkins, Katey Martin, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Leigh Kasperek, Holly Huddleston, Anna Peterson, Lauren Down, Jess Kerr

South Africa Women Squad:

Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Dane van Niekerk, Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon(c), Trisha Chetty(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase

Published:
