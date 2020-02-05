NZ-W Vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Other Match Details

After facing defeat against South Africa Women in the previous ODI series, the win in the T20I series opener was a big relief for the Kiwi outfit. New Zealand Women will try to capitalize on their lead in the second T20I as well. They will try to clinch the series. Read more for NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Predictions, match schedule and NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Probable XI.

After a bright start in the ODI the #ProteasWomen suffered a nine-wicket loss on Sunday in the first T20I at the Bay Oval and will be looking to make a quick response tomorrow #AlwaysRising #WeAreMore pic.twitter.com/yNu0ZKH23H — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 5, 2020

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Predictions Match Details:

Match: NZ-W vs SA-W, New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women, New Zealand vs South Africa Women T20I Series Date: 5 February 2020 Time: 6.30 AM IST Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

The #ProteasWomen were back at the office today gearing up for the 2nd T20I taking place at Seddon Park tomorrow. #AlwaysRising #WeAreMore pic.twitter.com/SuGHULLocb — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 5, 2020

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Predictions

Wicketkeeper

R Priest

Batsmen

S Bates

M D Preez

L Wolvaardt

K Perkins

All-rounder

S Devine

A Kerr

N D Klerk

Bowlers

L Kasperek

T Sekhukhune

L Tahuhu

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Full Squad

New Zealand Women Squad:

Rachel Priest(w), Sophie Devine(c), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katie Perkins, Katey Martin, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Leigh Kasperek, Holly Huddleston, Anna Peterson, Lauren Down, Jess Kerr

South Africa Women Squad:

Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Dane van Niekerk, Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon(c), Trisha Chetty(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase