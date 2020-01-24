NZ-W Vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

New Zealand Women will square off against South Africa Women in the 1st ODI of the three-match ODI series. The match will take place on Saturday, January 25 at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. The game will commence at 4:30 AM (IST).

Both the teams will play a three-match ODI series. The ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20I series. Both teams have some promising names in their squads who will be battling it out to win the series. With Women's T20 World Cup approaching, both the teams will look to test various combinations to ensure that they get their ideal squads for the mega event. New Zealand Women will be led by Sophie Devine while South Africa Women will be captained by Dane van Niekerk. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Squads

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11: New Zealand Women Squad

Sophie Devine (Captain), Rachel Priest (Wicket-keeper), Lauren Down, Katie Perkins, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Leigh Kasperek, Anna Peterson, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Jess Kerr

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11: South Africa Women Squad

Dane van Niekerk (Captain), Lizelle Lee (Wicket-keeper), Laura Wolvaardt, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Rachel Priest

Batswomen: Suzie Bates (Captain), Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr

All-Rounders: Sophie Devine (Vice-captain), Amelia Kerr, Nadine de Klerk

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand Women start off as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: WHITE FERNS TWITTER