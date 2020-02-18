NZ-W Vs TL-W Dream11 T20WWC Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

New Zealand Women will face Thailand Women in a warm-up match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. The match will be played at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide on Wednesday, February 19 at 5:30 AM IST. Sophie Devine will captain the New Zealand Women and Sornnarin Tippoch will lead the Thailand Women. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

NZ-W vs TL-W Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

New Zealand Women:

Sophie Devine (captain), Rachel Priest (wicketkeeper), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Anna Peterson, Katie Perkins, Holly Huddleston, Lauren Down, and Jess Kerr.

Thailand Women:

Sornnarin Tippoch (captain), Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wicketkeeper), Nattakan Chantam, Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattaya Boochatham, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Suleeporn Laomi, Chanida Sutthiruang, Soraya Lateh, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Rosenan Kanoh, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Puttawong, and Suwanan Khiaoto.

NZ-W vs TL-W Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Katey Martin, Rachel Priest

Batsmen: Suzie Bates (vice-captain), Maddy Green, Nattakan Chantam, Naruemol Chaiwai

All-Rounders: Nattaya Boochatham, Sophie Devine (captain)

Bowlers: Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek, Suleeporn Laomi

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

NZ-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

New Zealand's last match was against England Women and their opponents won by six wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Katey Martin and Suzie Bates. Their best bowlers were Lea Tahuhu and Jess Kerr.

Thailand's last match was against the India A Women and their opponents won by seven wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Naruemol Chaiwai and Nannapat Koncharoenkai. Their best bowlers in the game were Nattaya Boochatham and Ratanaporn Padunglerd.

New Zealand are the favourites to win this match.

