NZ XI Vs PK A Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand

New Zealand XI will face off against Pakistan A in the 2nd unofficial T20I match in Pakistan A's tour of New Zealand. The NZ XI vs PK A match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM IST on January 5 at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln. Here is our NZ XI vs PK A Dream11 prediction, NZ XI vs PK A Dream11 team and NZ XI vs PK A playing 11.

NZ XI vs PK A live: NZ XI vs PK A Dream11 prediction and match preview

Pakistan A will be heading into this match after crushing NZ XI by 101 runs in the previous encounter. Batting first in that match Pakistan A scored 231/5 with Zeeshan Malik (54 runs) and Haider Ali (64 runs) scoring half-centuries. Hussain Talat played some big shots towards the end to remain not out on 44 off just 17 balls. For NZ XI, SB Keene picked up 2 wickets.

Strong win for @TheRealPCB's Shaheens at Lincoln. 101 runs the margin over the New Zealand XI. Haider Ali 64 Usman Qadir 3-18. HIGHLIGHTS + full scorecard | https://t.co/PRayPCdG8N #NZXIvSHAHEENS pic.twitter.com/9H44tbMzkl — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 3, 2021

NZ XI in reply failed to put up a fight and were bowled out for 130 runs. Apart from RA Mariu (48 runs), no other batsmen managed to score big runs. For PK A, Usman Qadir picked up 3 wickets. PK A will look to continue their winning run and take the series to 2-0.

NZ XI vs PK A playing 11 prediction

NZ XI: JA Raval, RA Mariu, JJNP Bhula, JF Carter, FF Lellman, QLM Sunde, RD Harrison, TJG Pringle, SB Keene, A Ashok, WP O'Rourke, JD Mckay

PK A: Rohail Nazir, Hussain Talat, Haider Ali, Abdullah Shafiq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Harris Rauf, Wahab Riaz, Muhammad Hasnain, Musa Khan, Usman Qadir.

NZ XI vs PK A match prediction: NZ XI vs PK A top picks

JA Raval

RA Mariu

Usman Qadir

Hussain Talat

NZ XI vs PK A match prediction: NZ XI vs PK A Dream11 team

NZ XI vs PK A game prediction

According to our NZ XI vs PK A match prediction, PK A will win this match.

Note: The NZ XI vs PK A Dream11 prediction and NZ XI vs PK A Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NZ XI vs PK A Dream11 team and NZ XI vs PK A Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image: NZC / YouTube

