NZ XI Vs PK A Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand

New Zealand XI will face off against Pakistan A in the 2nd unofficial T20I match in Pakistan A's tour of New Zealand. The NZ XI vs PK A match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM IST on January 5 at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln. Here is our NZ XI vs PK A Dream11 prediction, NZ XI vs PK A Dream11 team and NZ XI vs PK A playing 11.
Pakistan A will be heading into this match after crushing NZ XI by 101 runs in the previous encounter. Batting first in that match Pakistan A scored 231/5 with Zeeshan Malik (54 runs) and Haider Ali (64 runs) scoring half-centuries. Hussain Talat played some big shots towards the end to remain not out on 44 off just 17 balls. For NZ XI, SB Keene picked up 2 wickets.
Strong win for @TheRealPCB's Shaheens at Lincoln. 101 runs the margin over the New Zealand XI. Haider Ali 64 Usman Qadir 3-18. HIGHLIGHTS + full scorecard | https://t.co/PRayPCdG8N #NZXIvSHAHEENS pic.twitter.com/9H44tbMzkl— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 3, 2021
NZ XI in reply failed to put up a fight and were bowled out for 130 runs. Apart from RA Mariu (48 runs), no other batsmen managed to score big runs. For PK A, Usman Qadir picked up 3 wickets. PK A will look to continue their winning run and take the series to 2-0.
NZ XI: JA Raval, RA Mariu, JJNP Bhula, JF Carter, FF Lellman, QLM Sunde, RD Harrison, TJG Pringle, SB Keene, A Ashok, WP O'Rourke, JD Mckay
PK A: Rohail Nazir, Hussain Talat, Haider Ali, Abdullah Shafiq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Harris Rauf, Wahab Riaz, Muhammad Hasnain, Musa Khan, Usman Qadir.
JA Raval
RA Mariu
Usman Qadir
Hussain Talat
According to our NZ XI vs PK A match prediction, PK A will win this match.
Note: The NZ XI vs PK A Dream11 prediction and NZ XI vs PK A Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NZ XI vs PK A Dream11 team and NZ XI vs PK A Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
