NZ XI Vs PK A Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Team News, Match Preview

New Zealand A will face Pakistan A in the second unofficial T20I match on Tuesday, January 5. The match will be played at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln at 3:30 AM IST. Here is a look at our NZ XI vs PK A live stream info, NZ XI vs PK A weather forecast and where to catch the NZ XI vs PK A live scores.

Also Read: MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Gets First-ever Brand Endorsement At The Age Of 5

NZ XI vs PK A live stream: NZ XI vs PK A info and preview

PK A will look to whitewash NZ XI in the two-match unofficial T20I series following a crushing win in the first match of the series. PK A won the first match by 101 runs courtesy a fine batting performance. Zeeshan Malik, Haider Ali and Hussain Talat showed their batting power to help their side post 231 runs for loss of 5 wickets.

Strong win for @TheRealPCB's Shaheens at Lincoln. 101 runs the margin over the New Zealand XI. Haider Ali 64 Usman Qadir 3-18. HIGHLIGHTS + full scorecard | https://t.co/PRayPCdG8N #NZXIvSHAHEENS pic.twitter.com/9H44tbMzkl — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 3, 2021

After such an impressive batting performance, the PK A bowlers did not waste the effort of their batsmen as they bowled out their opposition for just 130 runs. Usman Qadir, after playing a cameo innings with the bat, bowled well to pick up 3 wickets and helped the team to victory.

Also Read: Suresh Raina Recalls Funny Prank Sachin Tendulkar And Yuvraj Singh Played On Him In 2010

NZ XI vs PK A live stream: NZ XI vs PK A pitch report

Looking at the pitch, the surface favoured the batsmen last time around and will be expected to be the same for this match as well. Batsmen will look to get runs under their belt, while bowlers will look to get some quick wickets. The skipper winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big total on board like PK A did in the previous match.

Also Read: The Test Documentary On Amazon Gives Australian Cricketers Whopping ₹19.6 Crore Windfall

NZ XI vs PK A live stream: NZ XI vs PK A weather forecast

Coming to the NZ XI vs PK A weather forecas, the condition will be cloudy with a chance of rain interruption during the match. The humidity forecast is at 60% with temperatures hovering around 13 degrees Celsius. The weather is likely to remain the same as the match progresses. With rain interruption during the match, it remains to be seen if both teams get to play full quota of overs.

Also Read :Sanjay Manjrekar Slams Rohit Sharma And Other Indian Stars For 'breaching' COVID-19 Rules

NZ XI vs PK A live stream: NZ A vs PAK A A live in India and NZ XI vs PK A live scores

The match will not be televised for the cricket audience in India and there is no exact live streaming details on the warmup game. However, fans who wish to catch NZ XI vs PK A live stream live in India can log on to official YouTube channel of New Zealand Cricket to check for live streaming. For NZ XI vs PK A live stream live scores, fans can visit New Zealand Cricket's Twitter page.

NZ XI vs PK A live scores: NZ XI vs PK A squads

NZ XI: Quinn Sunde, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Rhys Mariu, Jakob Bhula, Ryan Harrison, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Adithya Ashok, Jarrod McKay, Tim Pringle, Fergus Lellman, William O’Rourke

PK A: Rohail Nazir, Hussain Talat, Haider Ali, Abdullah Shafiq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Harris Rauf, Wahab Riaz, Muhammad Hasnain, Musa Khan, Usman Qadir, Khushdil Shah, Zeeshan Malik, Danish Aziz

Image: NZC / YouTube

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.