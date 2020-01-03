NZ-Y Vs ZIM-Y Dream11 Top Picks, Prediction, Schedule And All Match Details

New Zealand Under-19s will face the Zimbabwe Under-19s in the second match of the Quadrangular U-19 Series in South Africa 2020. The match will be played at the Chatsworth Stadium, Durban on Friday, January 3 at 1:30 PM IST. Jesse Tashkoff will captain the New Zealand U-19s and Dion Myers will lead the Zimbabwe U-19s. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

NZ-Y vz ZIM-Y Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

New Zealand Under-19:

Jesse Tashkoff(captain), Ben Pomare(wicketkeeper), Fergus Lellman, Rhys Mariu, Quinn Sunde, Ollie White, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Hayden Dickson, Joey Field, David Hancock, Simon Keene, Nicholas Lidstone, William O'Rourke, and Beckham Wheeler-Greenall.

Zimbabwe Under-19:

Dion Myers(captain), Brandon James(wicketkeeper), Dane Schadendorf, Dylan Grant, Privilege Chesa, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Luke Oldknow, Emmanuel Bawa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Samuel Ruwisi, Gareth Chirawu, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, and Taurayi Tugwete.

NZ-Y vs ZIM-Y Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Ben Pomare

Batsmen: Simon Keene, Fergus Lellman (vice-captain), Rhys Mariu, Gareth Chirawu

All-Rounders: Jesse Tashkoff (captain), Adithya Ashok, Wesley Madhevere

Bowlers: David Hancock, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Samuel Ruwisi

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

NZ-Y vs ZIM-Y Prediction and Form Guide

The Quadrangular Under-19 series will be beginning today with the Proteas Under-19 team taking on the Indian Under-19 team and the New Zealand Under-19 team taking on the Zimbabwe Under-19 side. New Zealand's last ODI was against Bangladesh and Bangladesh won by 73 runs. NZ's best batsmen in the game were Jock McKenzie and Fergus Lellman. Their best bowlers were Tim Pringle and Lellman again.

Zimbabwe took on Canada in their last match and won it by 138 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Wesley Madhevere and Dion Myers. Their best bowlers in the game were Madhevere again and Nkosilathi Nungu.

