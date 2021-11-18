NZ's Mark Chapman Becomes First Batter In International Cricket To Achieve THIS Rare Feat

New Zealand batter Mark Chapman on Wednesday played a crucial knock for his side when the Blackcaps took the field against India in the first T20I in Jaipur. Chapman scored 63 runs off 50 balls to help the Kiwis achieve a defendable total against the home side. In the process, Chapman also became the first-ever player to score international fifties for two different nations. The 27-year-old previously represented Hong Kong at the international level before shifting his base to New Zealand in 2016.

Chapman's first T20I half-century had come against Oman on November 26, 2015. Chapman Chapman has only two fifty-plus scores in T20Is and interestingly both are 63. Chapman is only the sixth cricketer in the world to represent two nations. Chapman became eligible to play for New Zealand through his father, who is a New Zealander. He made his debut for the Blackcaps against England in 2018. Chapman was selected to represent New Zealand in the 2021 T20 World Cup; however, he failed to find a place in the starting XI.

India vs New Zealand

As far as the match is concerned, India beat New Zealand by 5 wickets to secure an early lead in the three-match T20I series. Batting first, New Zealand scored 164/6 in 20 overs. Martin Guptill top-scored for the Kiwis as he hit his first T20I half-century against India. Guptill scored 70 off 42 balls before he was dismissed by Deepak Chahar. Chapman contributed by scoring an amazing 63 runs. He was clean bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin, who picked two wickets in the game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar also picked two wickets as he dismissed Daryl Mitchell and Tim Seifert.

The Rohit Sharma-led side chased down the target in 19.4 overs, courtesy of some brilliant knocks played by Suryakumar Yadav and the skipper himself. While Yadav scored 62 off 40 balls to win the player of the match award, Sharma was made an amazing 48 off 36 balls to put India in a commanding position. Rishabh Pant finished the game for his side as he scored an unbeaten 17 off 17 balls.

Image: BCCI/Website