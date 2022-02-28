NZ's Will Young Takes 'one Of The Greatest Catches Ever In Test Cricket' Against SA; WATCH

Even though New Zealand dominated the first NZ vs SA Test, winning it by a staggering margin of an inning and 276 runs, the second match between the two sides seems to be far more competitive. At the end of the fourth day of second New Zealand vs South Africa Test, the Blackcaps still require 332 runs from just 91 overs to win the match and the series.

In the midst of the match on the fourth day, Will Young took a fantastic catch to dismiss Marco Jensen, who was out after having scored just nine runs off 41 deliveries. The catch was so impressive that the commentators were left in awe, stating that the New Zealand opener took an absolute screamer and that fans will not see a better catch than that.

New Zealand vs South Africa: Young took an outstanding catch

Will Young may have picked the catch of the year after he sprinted at full speed towards his left in the ball's trajectory and grabbed a stunner just before the boundary rope to dismiss Marco Jensen. The catch was so impressive that his teammates rushed towards him to celebrate the wicket.

Will Young with one of the greatest catches ever in Test cricket!!! Watch live Day 4 coverage on @sparknzsport now!!! #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/7hCbraWkX1 — The ACC (@TheACCnz) February 28, 2022

At this point, the Proteas were batting at 219 runs for the loss of six wickets at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval on Monday afternoon, with New Zealand finding it extremely difficult to find a breakthrough. The catch was so special that on-air commentators Craig McMillan and Stephen Fleming also could not believe what they saw.

"He can't believe it. Neither can his teammates," said former Blackcaps batter McMillan on the Spark Sports commentary. "Where has that come from?" Meanwhile, former New Zealand skipper Fleming continued, "That is sensational work. It just hung there. Will Young has just plucked that out of nowhere. What a sensational piece of cricket. What a magnificent catch."

New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test review

Having batted first, South Africa put 364 runs on the board in the first innings thanks to a fantastic century from opener Sarel Erwee. Erwee smacked 108 runs from 221 deliveries, an inning that included 14 boundaries. In response, New Zealand only managed to score 293 runs in the first innings thanks to a spirited batting performance from all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme. The 35-year old too smashed an outstanding hundred as he scored 120 runs from just 158 balls, an inning that included 12 fours and three sixes.

Having carried forward a lead of 71 runs into the second innings, the Proteas added another 354 runs in the second innings before they declared. Wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne's magnificent 136-run knockoff 187 deliveries helped South Africa set New Zealand a huge target of 426 runs with a little more than a day remaining in the Test.

In response, the Blackcaps have only managed to score 94 runs at the end of the fourth day and have already lost four wickets, with Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj picking two wickets each. If the Proteas can pick up six more wickets on the final day, they can not only win second New Zealand vs South Africa Test but also level the series at 1-1.

Image: Twitter@SparkNZSport