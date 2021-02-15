NZW-XI Vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 2nd Women's ODI Match Preview

The New Zealand Women's XI will go up against the England Women in the 2nd warm-up ODI game of the England Women's tour of New Zealand 2021. The NZW-XI vs EN-W match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM IST (11:00 AM local time) from the John Davies Oval, Queenstown on February 16, 2021. Here is our NZW-XI vs EN-W Dream11 prediction, NZW-XI vs EN-W Dream11 team and NZW-XI vs EN-W Dream11 top picks.

A winning start for our women in New Zealand! pic.twitter.com/BVvn2n4S06 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 14, 2021

Also Read | Delhi Capitals' Strategic Mastermind Resigns Ahead Of IPL Auction, Team Pays Regards

NZW-XI vs EN-W Dream11 prediction: Match preview

It was wins all over for England Cricket as their men downed India in the 1st Test in Chennai and their women got the better of the New Zealand Women's XI in a practice game in Queenstown. Natalie Sciver - 75 off 74 - proved to be the best batter for England as they set the hosts a mammoth 299-run total in the first warm-up game of the England Women's tour of New Zealand. Meanwhile, Lauren Down's 97 went in vain as the hosts failed to chase England's total, falling 21 runs short of a victory.

Coming into the 2nd practice game, the hosts will want to get their winning streak back before the 1st NZ-W vs EN-W ODI begins on February 23. The last bilateral ODI series between the teams - in 2018 - ended with England winning, 2-1. England's last ODI series came against Pakistan where they won 2-0 in 2019, while New Zealand are just coming off a 0-3 loss in their series against Australia.

Also Read | Moeen Ali Takes THIS Top Test Cricket Honour After Dismissing IPL Captain Virat Kohli

NZW-XI vs EN-W playing 11 prediction

New Zealand Women's XI - Katey Martin, Natalie Dodd, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Kate Anderson, Hayley Jensen, Brooke Halliday, Hannah Rowe, Nensi Patel, Kate Sims, Claudia Green

England Women - Katherine Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Fran Wilson, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Freya Davies

NZW-XI vs EN-W Key Players

New Zealand Women's XI - Lauren Down, Claudia Green, Katie Perkins

England Women - Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight, Freya Davies

Also Read | Ben Foakes Has Last Laugh Over Rival Rishabh Pant, Stuns India With Fast Stumpings: WATCH

NZW-XI vs EN-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batswomen: Lauren Down, Katie Perkins, Heather Knight (C)

Allrounders: Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone (VC)

Bowlers: Tash Farrant, Freya Davies, Claudia Green, Hayley Jensen

NZW-XI vs EN-W match prediction

According to our NZW-XI vs EN-W match prediction, the New Zealand Women's XI will win this match.

Note: The NZW-XI vs EN-W Dream11 prediction and NZW-XI vs EN-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NZW-XI vs EN-W Dream11 team and NZW-XI vs EN-W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, R Ashwin Make Sunil Gavaskar Mock England On National TV, Fans Left In Splits

Image Credits: England Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.