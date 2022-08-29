Obed McCoy Credits IPL For Bringing His Career Back On Track; 'Those Couple Of Months...'

West Indies cricketer Obed McCoy has credited the Indian Premier League (IPL) for bringing his career back on track. McCoy, who represented Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2022 season of the cash-rich league, is all set to play for its sister franchise Barbados Royals in the 10th edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Ahead of the season opener, McCoy talked about his time at the IPL and how it helped him get back to form.

McCoy said that the two months he spent in India really helped him get his career back on track. The 25-year-old stated that he now wants to continue evolving as a player and understand the game better. McCoy further added that he just wants to work his way up to the top as much as he can, starting with helping his team win the trophy. McCoy said he has settled well into the team because there are a lot of familiar faces with whom he has worked in the IPL.

"It's obviously a new franchise for me but I've settled well into the team because there are a lot of familiar faces in our camp. It's like a continuation from the IPL itself, and I am glad that the franchise has again put their faith in me. I feel at home here and that helps me in approaching games with confidence," McCoy said.

"I'm really excited for this season. I think those couple of months (IPL) really got my career back on track, and I just want to continue evolving as a player, understand the game better and just work my way up to the top as much as I can starting with helping my team win the trophy," he added.

McCoy in IPL 2022

McCoy played seven games in IPL 2022 and picked 11 wickets at an average of 21.55 and an economy of 14.09. He gave a couple of match-winning performances as well to help Rajasthan qualify for the playoffs. McCoy's Barbados Royals will play their first game of the season against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on September 2.

The side will be captained by South African cricketer David Miller, who has previously played for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Miller was released by Rajasthan ahead of the start of the IPL 2022 following which he was picked by the new franchise Gujarat Titans. Miller helped his team reach the final, where his side met McCoy's Rajasthan Royals. Gujarat eventually emerged victorious in the game to win the trophy.

Image: Disney Hostar