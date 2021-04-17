OCC Vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Portugal 2021 Match Preview

Oporto Cricket Club and Malo CC Vilamoura will meet in the 23rd match of the ongoing FanCode ECS T10 Portugal 2021. The OCC vs MAL match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM IST from Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo Ground on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Here is our OCC vs MAL Dream11 prediction, OCC vs MAL Dream11 team, OCC vs MAL best team and OCC vs MAL playing 11. The OCC vs MAL live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website for cricket fans in India.

OCC vs MAL Dream11 prediction: OCC vs MAL match preview

The European Cricket Series has emerged to be one of the most entertaining cricket tournaments in the world. The competition has carved a niche for itself with enthralling T10 cricket matches. A total of seven teams are currently battling it out for the championship in the ongoing ECS T10 Portugal. Oporto Cricket Club and Malo CC Vilamoura will clash in the upcoming fixture of the tournament on Saturday.

Both sides have had contrasting campaigns so far in the competition. The Malo CC Vilamoura have impressed with their consistency and have lost only a single contest so far after having played six matches. The side are currently placed third on the points table with 10 points. Oporto Cricket Club, on the other hand, are still in search of their maiden victory in the series. They have lost all of their four matches and the wooden spooners will be keen to get off the mark on the points table with their clash against the Malo CC Vilamoura.

FanCode ECS T10 Portugal live: OCC vs MAL weather report

According to AccuWeather, a significant cloud cover is expected during the upcoming ECS T10 Portugal fixture. However, fortunately for the two participating teams, there are no chances of rain interrupting the live action. The temperatures are likely to hover around 17 degrees during the game.

FanCode ECS T10 Portugal live: OCC vs MAL pitch report

The ECS T10 matches are played on an AstroTurf strip. The wicket is known to provide an even bounce throughout the T10 game. The batters are likely to dominate the contest between bat and bowl on the pitch. The faster bowlers will get some assistance from the surface, whereas the spinners are expected to struggle on the pitch. Teams batting first have had an advantage at the venue in the recent past and the captain winning the toss could look to bat first in the upcoming encounter as well.

OCC vs MAL Dream11 team (probable playing XIs)

OCC: John Rogerson, Kanaka Sabhapathy, Nigel Jordan, Jack Cunningham, Junaid Khan, John Zinkus, Premal Rajani, Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Euan Mackay, Adam Mackay and Raghu Raman.

MAL: Zulfiqar Shah, Mian Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Zafar Ali, Shan Aziz, Jayesh Popat, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib and Syed Maisam.

OCC vs MAL best team

Wicketkeeper - P Rajani

Batsmen - M Shahid (C), A Zaib, R Raman (VC), M Awan

All-rounders - N Shahzad, S Maisam, J li

Bowlers - A Mehmood, K Shahzad, S Rashid

OCC vs MAL: OCC vs MAL match prediction

As per our OCC vs MAL Dream11 prediction and OCC vs MAL player record, Malo CC Vilamoura will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The OCC vs MAL match prediction and OCC vs MAL playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The OCC vs MAL Dream11 team and OCC vs MAL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

