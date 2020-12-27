ODC Vs ODJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Odisha Cricket League 2020-21 Preview

Odisha Cheetahs (ODC) will take on Odisha Jaguars (ODJ) in the second match of the upcoming Odisha Cricket League 2020 (OCL 2020) season. The match will be played on Sunday, December 27 at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack and the ODC vs ODJ live action will commence from 7:30 pm IST onwards. Here is a look at our ODC vs ODJ match prediction, probable ODC vs ODJ playing 11 and ODC vs ODJ Dream11 team.

ODC vs ODJ live: ODC vs ODJ Dream11 prediction and tournament preview

The upcoming OCL 2020 season will commence on December 27 and will run until January 13. A total of six teams are participating in the tournament and all matches will be played at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium. The upcoming ODC vs ODJ game is the first match for both teams in the T20 event. The OCL 2020 season also serves as an ideal preparation campaign for several Odisha cricketers ahead of the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Here is a list of a 20-member Odisha squad for India’s domestic T20 tournament.

Odisha Cricket Association announces the Senior Men Team for SYED MUSHTAQUE ALI TROPHY 2020-21. Mr Subhranshu Senapati is the skipper of the selected 20 members team. For the first time in the Odisha Cricket history - 9 new faces have been selected in the squad. pic.twitter.com/8BXWNUlXsv — Odisha Cricket Association (@cricket_odisha) December 24, 2020

ODC vs ODJ match prediction: ODC vs ODJ Dream11 team, squad list

ODC vs ODJ Dream11 prediction: ODC squad

Anurag Sarangi, Korapu Sandeep, Maroju Prasanth, Mojakir Khan, Abhijeet Hota, Badal Bhol, Manish Raut, Manoj Barik, Mrunmay Tripathy, Abhishek Raut, Ronald B Singh, Amit Sahoo, Prasanta Baral, Sourav Gouda and Suman Mohapatra.

ODC vs ODJ Dream11 prediction: ODJ squad

Abhijit Barik, Anwesh Das, Rashmi Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Sunil Sahoo, Lagnajit Samal, Manoj Kashyap, Rahul Choudhary, Sandeep Chauhan, Dibya Das, Girjia Rout, Nihar Bhuyan, Nirbishankar Barik, Bibhu Mallick and Kshyama Bal.

ODC vs ODJ Dream11 prediction: Top picks for ODC vs ODJ playing 11

Anurag Sarangi

Manoj Barik

Sourav Gouda

Anwesh Das

ODC vs ODJ Dream11 prediction: ODC vs ODJ Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Sourav Gouda

Batsmen – Anurag Sarangi (c), Abhijit Barik (vc), Anwesh Das, Mojakir Khan

All-rounders – Nihar Bhuyan, Ronald B Singh

Bowlers – Manish Raut, Manoj Barik, Sandeep Chauhan, Manoj Kashyap

ODC vs ODJ Dream11 prediction

According to our ODC vs ODJ match prediction, the Odisha Cheetahs are favourites to win the game.

Note: The ODC vs ODJ Dream11 prediction and ODC vs ODJ Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ODC vs ODJ Dream11 team and ODC vs ODJ Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Odisha Cricket Association

