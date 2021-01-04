ODC Vs ODJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Odisha T20 League 2020-21

'Sourav Ganguly is stable now, but will be discharged later', says BCCI President's uncle
The Odisha Cheetahs will lock horns with the Odisha Jaguars in Match 17 of the Odisha T20 League 2020-21. The ODC vs ODJ match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on January 4, 2021. Here is our ODC vs ODJ Dream11 prediction, ODC vs ODJ Dream11 team and ODC vs ODJ Dream11 top picks.
Double Header Coming Up Today(4th January 2021).. MGM ODISHA T20 CRICKET League (2020-21).. Streaming Live on FANCODE app.— Odisha Cricket Association (@cricket_odisha) January 4, 2021
Match 17 – ODISHA CHEETAHS vs ODISHA JAGUARS at 3:30 PM IST
Match 18 - ODISHA PANTHERS vs ODISHA PUMAS at 7:30 PM IST#MGM #OdishaT20CricketLeague #fancode pic.twitter.com/uDAhqcIMjW
The Odisha Cheetahs and the Odisha Jaguars will go head to head in the reverse fixture of the 3rd match of the Odisha T20 League 2020-21. The first match between the teams ended in a close loss for the Jaguars who failed to defend their total of 143 runs, allowing the Cheetahs to take the game away with seven balls remaining. Since then, both teams have gone opposite ways, with the Jaguars remaining winless and in last place and the Cheetahs in second place on the table with three wins and two losses.
Rather than bouncing back from their loss against the Cheetahs, the Jaguars seem to be losing confidence. So far, they have put up measly totals of 122 and 100 in chases against the Pumas and the Tigers. Captain Girjia Rout, the fifth-highest run-getter of the tournament so far, is the team's only hope as they try to avenge heir loss in this game.
The Odisha Cheetahs, on the other hand, have been playing well so far. With the exception of the Odisha Panthers, who have remained undefeated in the series, the Cheetahs have the best win-loss record of the tournament. Their only two losses have come against the Panthers and the Pumas. The team will be in high spirits after defending a mere 114 runs to win their last game against the Lions.
Odisha Cheetahs - Amit Sahoo, Sourav Gouda, Anurag Sarangi, Maroju Prasanth, Ronald B Singh, Ramachandra Behera, Abhishek Raut, Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik
Odisha Jaguars - Nirbishankar Barik, Sunil Sahoo, Girjia Rout (c), Shamsul Khan, Abhijit Barik, Lagnajit Samal, Kshyama Bal (wk), Rahul Choudhary, Sandeep Chauhan, Manoj Kashyap, Rashmi Sahoo
Odisha Cheetahs - Abhishek Raut, Ramachandra Behera, Manoj Barik
Odisha Jaguars - Girjia Rout, Lagnajit Samal, Manoj Kashyap, Rahul Choudhary
Wicket Keeper - Sourav Gouda
Batsmen - Anurag Sarangi, Kshyama Bal, Shamsul Khan
Allrounders - Abhishek Raut, Girija Rout, Ramachandra Behera
Bowlers - Manoj Barik, Lagnajit Samal, Manoj Kashyap, Rahul Choudhary
According to our ODC vs ODJ match prediction, the Odisha Cheetahs will win this match.
Note: The ODC vs ODJ Dream11 prediction and ODC vs ODJ Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ODC vs ODJ Dream11 team and ODC vs ODJ Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
