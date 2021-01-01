ODC Vs OPU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MGM Odisha T20 Match Preview

The Odisha Cheetahs (ODC) will go up against the Odisha Pumas (OPU) in the upcoming match of the MGM Odisha T20 on Friday, January 1, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha. Here's a look at our ODC vs OPU Dream11 prediction, probable ODC vs OPU playing 11 and ODC vs OPU Dream11 team.

The Odisha Cheetahs are currently in the second spot of the Odisha T20 table with eight points. Abhishek Raut and team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning both of them. The Odisha Pumas, on the other hand, are at the second last (fifth) spot of the leader board with four points and a win-loss record of 1-2.

Date: Friday, January 1, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, Odisha

ODC vs OPU Dream11 prediction: Odisha Cheetahs squad

Amit Sahoo, Sourav Gouda, Prasanta Baral, Suman Mohapatra, Anurag Sarangi, Korapu K Sandeep, Maroju Prasanth, Mojakir Khan, Abhishek Raut, Ronald B Singh, Manish Rout, Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik, Ramachandra Behera

ODC vs OPU Dream11 prediction: Odisha Pumas squad

Kameshwar Barik, Soubhagya R Mohanty, Abhinash Nayak, Sandeep Patnaik, Purnachandra Majhi, Aravinda Singh, Prasantha Rana, Illu Gochhayat, Pratik Anurag Das, Jitendra Thapa, Pravin Tirkey, Prayash K Singh, Dhiraj Singh, Debashis Mahakud, Badal P Nishad, Tukuna Sahoo

Odisha Cheetahs: Maroju Prasanth, Abhishek Raut, Mrunmay Tripathy

Odisha Pumas: Sandeep Patnaik, Prayash K Singh, Tukuna Sahoo

Wicketkeeper: Sourav Gouda

Batsmen: Sandeep Patnaik, Prasantha Rana, Maroju Prasanth, Ramachandra Behera

All-Rounders: Prayash K Singh, Pratik Anurag Das, Abhishek Raut

Bowlers: Tukuna Sahoo, Badal P Nishad, Mrunmay Tripathy

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that the Odisha Cheetahs will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The ODC vs OPU match prediction and ODC vs OPU Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ODC vs OPU Dream11 team and ODC vs OPU Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

