ODC Vs OPU Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Odisha Cricket League Match Preview

The 2020-21 Odisha Cricket League has the Odisha Cheetahs squaring off against the Odisha Pumas on Friday. The match is slated to be played at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on 8th January, and will start at 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at match details like ODC vs OPU Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and top picks.

Double Header Lined Up Today(8th January 2021).. MGM ODISHA T20 CRICKET League (2020-21).. Streaming Live on FANCODE app.

Match 25 - ODISHA LIONS vs ODISHA JAGUARS at 3:30 PM IST

Match 26 – ODISHA CHEETAHS vs ODISHA PUMAS at 7:30 PM IST#MGM #OdishaT20CricketLeague #fancode pic.twitter.com/HcjvNevEFf — Odisha Cricket Association (@cricket_odisha) January 8, 2021

The Odisha Cheetahs were thrashed by six wickets by the Odisha Pumas during their last meeting and the Cheetahs will be hoping to take their revenge on Friday. However, they face a mammoth task in front of them as they have won only a single match in their last five games and start the match following a 6-wicket defeat at the hands of the Odisha Panthers.

Also Read Marnus Labuschagne Comically Sledges Shubman Gill With Sachin Tendulkar Mention: WATCH

The Odisha Pumas walk into the game following a great run in the tournament. After defeating the Odisha Jaguars in their previous outing, the Odisha Pumas have managed to remain on their unbeaten streak and have taken their winning tally to four straight wins. They also hold a significant advantage over the Odisha Cheetahs as the visitors of the Friday match defeated the Odisha Cheetahs by a comfortable 6-wicket margin during the last meeting of both these teams.

ODC vs OPU Dream11 team (Squads)

Odisha Cheetahs - Amit Sahoo, Sourav Gouda, Prasanta Baral, Anurag Sarangi, Badal Bhol, Ronald B Singh, Ramachandra Behera, Maroju Prasanth, Abhishek Raut, Manish Raut, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik, Mojakir Khan, Suman Mohapatra, Korapu Sandeep

Odisha Pumas - Sandeep Patnaik, Pravin Tirkey, Abhinash Nayak, Prakash K Singh, Badal Nishad, Pratik Das, Aravinda Singh, Dhiraj Singh, Tukuna Sahoo, Purnachandra Majhi, Debashis Mahakud, Kameshwar Barik, Jitendra Thapa,Soubhagya R Mohanty, Prasanta Rana,Illu Gocchayat

Also Read Steve Smith Lauded By Fans For Matching HUGE Virat Kohli And Allan Border Landmark

ODC vs OPU Playing 11

Odisha Cheetahs- Amit Sahoo, Ronald B Singh, Sourav Gouda, Abhijeet Hota, Maroju Prasanth, Anurag Sarangi, Ramachandra Behera, Badal Bhol, Manoj Barik, Mrunmay Tripathy, Abhishek Raut

Odisha Pumas - Sandeep Patnaik, Jitendra Thapa, Abhinash Nayak, Prayash K Singh, Prasanta Rana, Pratik Das, Soubhagya R Mohanty, Tukuna Sahoo, Aravinda Singh, Purnachandra Majhi, Dhiraj Singh

Also Read Brisbane Test In BIG Trouble? BCCI Equates Quarantine Rules To 'being In Jail For 5 Days'

ODC vs OPU Dream11 team

Wikcetkeepers - Sourav Gouda

Bowlers - Tukuna Sahoo, Dhiraj Singh, Manoj Barik

Batsmen- Abhinash Nayak, Ramachandra Behera, Prasantha Rana, Sandeep Patnaik, Anurag Sarangi

All-rounders - Prayash K Singh, Abhishek Raut

ODC vs OPU Dream11 team

Captain - Manoj Barik or Tukuna Sahood

Vice-Captain - Prasantha Rana, or Ramachandra Behera

Also Read Max Bryant Produces SPECTACULAR Nicholas Pooran-like Save In BBL 2020 Game: WATCH

ODC vs OPU Match prediction

We predict a win for the Odisha Pumas at the end of the match.

Note The above ODC vs OPU Dream11 prediction, ODC vs OPU Match prediction and top picks are based on our own analysis, ODC vs OPU Dream11 team and ODC vs OPU playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.