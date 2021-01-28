ODG-W Vs ODY-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021 Match Preview

Odisha Green Women will face Odisha Yellow Women in the upcoming match of the MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021. The match will be played at the KIIT Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The ODG-W vs ODY-W live stream is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST on Thursday, January 28. Here's a look at our ODG-W vs ODY-W Dream11 prediction, the probable ODG-W vs ODY-W playing 11s and ODG-W vs ODY-W Dream11 team before the upcoming T20 encounter.

ODG-W vs ODY-W live match preview

Green team are not having a great tournament as they have just managed to win just 1 out of 5 matches so far. They are currently fourth on the points table in the five-team event and will be eager to win this upcoming match to get their second win. However, it won't affect their standings on the points table. They played their previous match versus Odisha Violet which they went onto lose by just 3 runs.

Yellow, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom with one win from four matches. For the Yellow team, winning this match will see them leapfrog Green team on the points table. If they do end up winning their match, this would just be their second win of the tournament. This match promises to be an exciting contest.

ODG-W vs ODY-W live: Odisha Green vs Odisha Yellow squads

ODG-W: Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Sushree Anita Singh, Nidhi Singh, Sumitra Sahoo, Sorojini Giri, Sabita Kachim, Nishta Dutta, Lipika Mohato, Aparna Rani Sahoo, Pragyan Mohanty, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada

ODY-W: Sriya Chakra, Sujata Mallick, Pooja Kumari, Priyanka Priyadarsini, Sipra Sarmila Sasmal, Shantilata Prusty, Abhilipsa Pradhan, Pranjal Singh, Rajeswari Jena, Kusum Tiria, Laxmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik, Barsarani Singh, Sangita Khadia, Ananya Mishra

ODG-W vs ODY-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for ODG-W vs ODY-W playing 11

Sangita Khadia

Rasnara Parwin

Sushree Anita Singh

Priyanka Priyadarsini

ODG-W vs ODY-W Dream11 team

ODG-W vs ODY-W match prediction

As per our ODG-W vs ODY-W match prediction, Odisha Yellow Women will be the favourites to win the contest.

Note: The ODG-W vs ODY-W Dream11 prediction and ODG-W vs ODY-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ODG-W vs ODY-W Dream11 team and ODG-W vs ODY-W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

