ODI & T20I Skipper Rohit Sharma 'SHOCKED' By Virat Kohli's Decision To Quit Test Captaincy

Virat Kohli's decision to step down as skipper of the Test Team left everyone in shock on Saturday with social media flooded with wishes from cricketers and fans. The current members of Team India congratulated Virat Kohli on his captaincy and how it was a pleasure to be playing under him, however, Rohit Sharma was left shell shocked by the sudden turn of events. Rohit Sharma took to Instagram and posted a message on Virat Kohli's decision.

Rohit Sharma reacts to news about Virat Kohli stepping down as Test skipper

Rohit Sharma in his post wrote 'Shocked!! But congratulations on a successful stint as Indian captain' He also wished Virat Kohli all the best for his future. Here's Rohit Sharma's Instagram post:

While Virat Kohli will be part of the Indian team for the upcoming ODI cricket series against South Africa, Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the India vs South Africa cricket series due to injury. As Virat Kohli steps down from the Test captaincy, Rohit Sharma is the most likely candidate to succeed him as the skipper in the longest format of the game.

Virat Kohli's performance since becoming Test skipper

After taking over the Test captaincy in 2015, Virat Kohli has scored 5864 runs in 68 matches which includes 20 hundreds and 18 half-centuries at an average of 54.80. Kohli is ranked No. 4 when it comes to the win percentage as Test captain after a minimum of 20 games. Only Steve Waugh, Don Bradman, and Ricky Ponting are ahead of Kohli on the list. Kohli has a win percentage of 58.82%.

MS Dhoni, on the other hand, led India in 60 Test matches, winning 27, losing 18 and drawing 15. Dhoni's win percentage as India's Test captain is 45. BCCI president and former cricketer Sourav Ganguly played 49 Tests as captain of the Indian men's cricket team. Under Ganguly's captaincy, India won 21 games, lost 13, and drew 15 matches. Ganguly's win percentage as Test captain is 42.85.