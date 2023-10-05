ODI World Cup 2023: England Vs New Zealand Predicted XI, Weather, Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Quick links:
England vs New Zealand in action, (Image: AP)
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will begin at India's Narendra Modi Stadium on October 5. The past edition's finalists, England and New Zealand, square off in this match-up. Both teams enter the game with opposing motivations: England want to defend their championship, while New Zealand aim vengeance. The last time these two teams met in an ODI World Cup was in the 2019 final, which England won.
The weather forecast for the first match of the ICC World Cup 2023 between ENG and NZ is as follows: There will be about 33°C in temperature and 49% humidity. There won't be any precipitation during the match, and there should be a light breeze of about 11 km/h.
The batting-friendly Narendra Modi Stadium should help the hitters once more in this situation. Spinners could be useful in the middle overs, but pacers would need some assistance in the second half of the game. This wicket has an average first-inning score of 260 runs. Here, the second-batting team has an excellent record. On this pitch, they have continued to have a 60 winning rate.
England and New Zealand are fierce rivals in cricket. They have played 95 matches so far, making it one of the most interesting rivalries in the sport. England have won 45 of these head-to-head matches, while New Zealand have won 44. This means that the competition is pretty even. The level of competition between the two cricketing countries is very high.
Additionally, there have been times when matches finished in ties, where two exciting matches ended with the same score, showing how intense the competition was on the pitch. In addition, four of the games ended in a tie, which shows how random cricket games are and how weather had a role to play.
England Predicted XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes/Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c,wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
New Zealand Predicted XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c,wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham/Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson