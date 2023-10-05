ODI World Cup 2023: England Vs New Zealand Predicted XI, Weather, Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will begin at India's Narendra Modi Stadium on October 5. The past edition's finalists, England and New Zealand, square off in this match-up. Both teams enter the game with opposing motivations: England want to defend their championship, while New Zealand aim vengeance. The last time these two teams met in an ODI World Cup was in the 2019 final, which England won.

England vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match: Dream XI

Wicketkeepers : Jos Buttler, Devon Conway, Tom Latham

: Jos Buttler, Devon Conway, Tom Latham Batters : Ben Stokes, Joe Root

: Ben Stokes, Joe Root All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Liam Livingstone, Rachin Ravindra

Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Liam Livingstone, Rachin Ravindra Bowlers: Trent Boult, Chris Woakes

England vs New Zealand Dream 11 Fantasy Playing Tips

New Zealand's Devon Conway bats left-handed. In 22 One-Day internationals, he has scored 874 runs. He might play a great role in the opening match.

Englishman Joe Root bats right-handed. So far in 162 ODI outings, he has smashed 6246 runs. He hopes to make the most of his early advantage in this game.

Daryl Mitchell from New Zealand bats right-handed and bowls right-arm pace. In his 29 ODI outings thus far, he has amassed 1025 runs and claimed 13 wickets. He could make a significant contribution in this England vs New Zealand match.

England's Jonny Bairstow is a right-handed batter. Throughout the 98 ODI matches he has played, he has amassed 3653 runs. He is expected to make a massive impact.

England vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup Match: Weather Report

The weather forecast for the first match of the ICC World Cup 2023 between ENG and NZ is as follows: There will be about 33°C in temperature and 49% humidity. There won't be any precipitation during the match, and there should be a light breeze of about 11 km/h.

England vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup Match: Pitch Report

The batting-friendly Narendra Modi Stadium should help the hitters once more in this situation. Spinners could be useful in the middle overs, but pacers would need some assistance in the second half of the game. This wicket has an average first-inning score of 260 runs. Here, the second-batting team has an excellent record. On this pitch, they have continued to have a 60 winning rate.

ENG vs NZ: Head-to-Head Record

England and New Zealand are fierce rivals in cricket. They have played 95 matches so far, making it one of the most interesting rivalries in the sport. England have won 45 of these head-to-head matches, while New Zealand have won 44. This means that the competition is pretty even. The level of competition between the two cricketing countries is very high.

Additionally, there have been times when matches finished in ties, where two exciting matches ended with the same score, showing how intense the competition was on the pitch. In addition, four of the games ended in a tie, which shows how random cricket games are and how weather had a role to play.

ENG vs NZ: Predicted XI

England Predicted XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes/Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c,wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand Predicted XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c,wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham/Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson