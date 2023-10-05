ODI World Cup 2023: How BCCI Put In An Unnoticed IPL Strategy To Give Advantage To India

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: The biggest international cricketing carnival is underway and all the superstars of the sport have gathered in India for the marquee tournament. The Cricket World Cup has returned to the Indian subcontinent after a span of 12 long years and Rohit Sharma's defiant team India will fancy their chances of winning the ODI World Cup for the third time. India play their first match against Australia on October 8, 2023 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

3 things you need to know:

India last won the ODI World Cup in 2011 under the leadership of MS Dhoni

England are the defending champions of the ODI World Cup

India lock horns with Pakistan on October 14, 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

The strange pattern of venue allocation for India matches

It is evident that the home team aka the host nation will always hold the advantage over all the other participating teams and have the best chance of getting their hands on the coveted trophy. After the advent of the Indian Premier League, India has become a superpower in cricket where young talent from every country is nurtured. As the format of the IPL stands, every team plays 7 home games and 7 away games in the league phase. Playing 7 home games on a same venue certainly gives a lot of idea to the overseas players about a particular stadium. Interestingly, there is a pattern about how India's World Cup fixtures have been allocated. None of the visiting teams have any players in their side who know the conditions in and out about a particular stadium where they are scheduled to take on India. Here's a small table to demonstrate the theory.

Can India win their 3rd ODI World Cup?

Rohit Sharma and Co. have managed to put together a perfect blend of both youth and experience and are certainly starting as favourites to win the Cricket World Cup. India certainly are spoilt for choices as they have a large pool of talent that they have to manage and plan around. Unlike the previous ICC events, if India can hold their nerves in pressure situation, they can certainly earn the crown of world dominance for themselves.