ODI World Cup: Shadab Khan Ignores Kohli, Names India Star As 'most Difficult To Bowl At'

Pakistan's vice-captain Shadab Khan expressed his admiration for an Indian batsman when asked about the most challenging opponent to bowl to in world cricket. The Pakistani cricket team, who were champions in the 1992 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, received a warm welcome in Hyderabad, India, where they arrived for the One Day International (ODI) World Cup. Before their campaign opener, the Men in Green played a warm-up match against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Friday.

Shadab Khan lauds India skipper Rohit Sharma

In an interview with news agency PTI ahead of Pakistan's next practice match against Australia, Shadab Khan revealed his deep admiration for Indian captain Rohit Sharma's batting skills. He described Rohit as the most challenging batsman to bowl to among the leading players in the world, particularly when he gets settled at the crease. As a leg-spinner, Shadab also gave a special mention to India's Kuldeep Yadav, considering his recent form.

"I admire Rohit Sharma a lot and among the leading batsmen in the world he is the most difficult to bowl to. Once he gets set he becomes very dangerous. Among the bowlers, since I am a leg-spinner, it will be Kuldeep Yadav given his recent form,” Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan was quoted as saying to news agency PTI.

Pakistan gears up for ODI World Cup 2023

In their first warm-up match against New Zealand, Pakistan faced a challenging situation after their previous defeats in the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka and India. Shadab Khan contributed with a 16-run knock off 11 balls, but he did not get a chance to bowl during that game. Mohammad Rizwan, the wicketkeeper-batsman, impressed with a century, while Babar Azam played a gritty innings of 80 runs in the behind-closed-doors match held in Hyderabad. Despite their efforts, Pakistan lost the match by 5 wickets.

