WATCH: Odisha Boy Selected In India's Blind Cricket Team

Kalia Pradhan, a native of the Ganjam district of Odisha, has been selected in Indian's Blind Cricket team for the bilateral series against Nepal. The 24-year-old boy belongs to B1 category, which is reserved for the players who have completely lost their vision. The boy lost his father and his mother has worked all her life as a daily wager to support his son to fulfil his dream. He has recently completed his diploma in special education. People spoke about how his dedication and hard work have made him reach where he is now.