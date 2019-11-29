The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

WATCH: Odisha Boy Selected In India's Blind Cricket Team

Cricket News

Kalia Pradhan, a native of the Ganjam district in Odisha, has been selected in Indian's Blind Cricket team for the bilateral series against Nepal

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Kalia Pradhan, a native of the Ganjam district of Odisha, has been selected in Indian's Blind Cricket team for the bilateral series against Nepal. The 24-year-old boy belongs to B1 category, which is reserved for the players who have completely lost their vision. The boy lost his father and his mother has worked all her life as a daily wager to support his son to fulfil his dream. He has recently completed his diploma in special education. People spoke about how his dedication and hard work have made him reach where he is now. 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG