Odisha T20 League 2020 Match 2 ODC Vs ODJ Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Odisha T20 League 2020 season is all set to commence from Sunday, December 27 onwards at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The upcoming season will see Odisha Cheetahs (ODC) taking on the Odisha Jaguars (ODJ) in the second match of the tournament. The match is scheduled to commence from 7:30 pm IST. Here's a look at the ODC vs ODJ live streaming details, how to watch ODC vs ODJ live in India and where to catch ODC vs ODJ live scores.

Odisha T20 League 2020: Tournament preview ahead of ODC vs ODJ

The Odisha T20 League 2020 season will run until January 13 and will feature 30 league matches, with each of the six participating teams facing each other twice in a double round-robin format. All matches will be played at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium. The Odisha T20 League 2020 season also serves as an ideal preparation campaign for several Odisha cricketers ahead of the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Here is a list of a 20-member Odisha squad for India’s domestic T20 tournament.

Odisha Cricket Association announces the Senior Men Team for SYED MUSHTAQUE ALI TROPHY 2020-21. Mr Subhranshu Senapati is the skipper of the selected 20 members team. For the first time in the Odisha Cricket history - 9 new faces have been selected in the squad. pic.twitter.com/8BXWNUlXsv — Odisha Cricket Association (@cricket_odisha) December 24, 2020

Odisha T20 League 2020: ODC vs ODJ live stream details

The ODC vs ODJ live stream will not be available for television audience in India. However, fans can still access the ODC vs ODJ live stream (and Odisha T20 live overall) in India by logging onto FanCode App by Dream Sports. For Odisha T20 live and ODC vs ODJ live scores, fans can visit the official social media pages of Odisha Cricket Association.

Odisha T20 League 2020: Weather prediction ahead of ODC vs ODJ

As per Accuweather, the weather prediction indicates no chances of rain and complete 40-overs of cricketing entertainment for the fans. The temperatures are predicted to hover around 23 degrees Celsius during the commencement of the match.

Odisha T20 League 2020: Pitch report ahead of ODC vs ODJ

When it comes to 20-overs international matches, the venue has hosted two games where a chasing team have won once. The pitch is known to be conducive for batsmen with something on offer for the spinners as well. Since the match is an evening game, the captain winning the toss is likely to field first in order to avoid dew later.

Odisha T20 League 2020: ODC vs ODJ squads

Here is a look at the ODC vs ODJ squads for the upcoming match.

ODC vs ODJ: ODC squad

Anurag Sarangi, Korapu Sandeep, Maroju Prasanth, Mojakir Khan, Abhijeet Hota, Badal Bhol, Manish Raut, Manoj Barik, Mrunmay Tripathy, Abhishek Raut, Ronald B Singh, Amit Sahoo, Prasanta Baral, Sourav Gouda and Suman Mohapatra.

ODC vs ODJ: ODJ squad

Abhijit Barik, Anwesh Das, Rashmi Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Sunil Sahoo, Lagnajit Samal, Manoj Kashyap, Rahul Choudhary, Sandeep Chauhan, Dibya Das, Girjia Rout, Nihar Bhuyan, Nirbishankar Barik, Bibhu Mallick and Kshyama Bal.

Image source: Odisha Cricket Association

