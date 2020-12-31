Odisha T20 League 2020 ODC Vs OPA Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Odisha T20 League 2020 season is all set to continue with Match No. 9 on Thursday, December 31 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The upcoming match will see the Odisha Cheetahs (ODC) taking on the Odisha Panthers (OPA). The match is scheduled to commence from 3:30 PM IST. Here's a look at the ODC vs OPA live streaming details, how to watch ODC vs OPA live in India and where to catch ODC vs OPA live scores.

Also Read | Team India Delighted As Rohit Sharma Joins Squad; Shastri Quips, 'You're Looking Younger'

Odisha T20 League 2020: Tournament preview ahead of ODC vs OPA

The ongoing Odisha T20 League 2020 premiered on December 27 and it will run until January 13. It serves as an ideal preparation campaign for several Odisha cricketers ahead of the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. A total of six teams are participating in the tournament and all matches will be played at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium.

The ODC vs OPA game will be the third match for both teams in this year’s competition. As of now, the two teams are yet to lose a contest as they occupy the top two spots in the points table with two wins each. Here is a look at ODC vs OPA live stream details.

Also Read | Yograj Singh Opens Up On BCCI's Decision To Decline Yuvraj's Comeback To Domestic Grid

Odisha T20 League 2020: ODC vs OPA live stream details

The ODC vs OPA live stream will not be available for television audience in India. However, fans can still access the ODC vs OPA live stream (and Odisha T20 live overall) in India by logging in on the FanCode App by Dream Sports. For Odisha T20 live and ODC vs OPA live scores, fans can visit the official social media pages of the Odisha Cricket Association.

Odisha T20 League 2020: Weather prediction ahead of ODC vs OPA

As per Accuweather, the weather prediction indicates that there is a 10 per cent chance of rain during the match. The temperatures are predicted to hover around 28 degrees Celsius during the commencement of the match.

Odisha T20 League 2020: Pitch report ahead of ODC vs OPA

The pitch is known to be conducive for bowlers as the average first-innings score at the venue has been 124. The captain winning the toss is likely to bat first, considering the recent results in the tournament.

Also Read | 'Neil Wagner A Born Fighter': NZ Pacer's Lauded For Playing Pak Test With Fractured Toes

Odisha T20 League 2020: ODC vs OPA squads

Here is a look at the ODC vs OPA squads for the upcoming match.

ODC vs OPA: ODC squad

Anurag Sarangi, Korapu Sandeep, Maroju Prasanth, R. Behera, Mojakir Khan, Abhijeet Hota, Badal Bhol, Manish Raut, Manoj Barik, Mrunmay Tripathy, Abhishek Raut, Ronald B Singh, Amit Sahoo, Prasanta Baral, Sourav Gouda and Suman Mohapatra.

ODC vs OPA: OPA squad

Ranjit Paikaray, Ankit Singh, Shubham Nayak, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Nisikanta Rout, Basant Mohanty, Abhishek Yadav, Jayanta Behera, Sidhant Jena, Krushna Barik, Sparsh Somani, Dinesh Srivastav, Chandramani Biswal and Ashutosh Das.

Also Read | Kane Williamson's Dominating 129 Vs Pakistan For 23rd Test Hundred: WATCH

Image source: Odisha Cricket Association

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.