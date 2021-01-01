Odisha T20 League 2020 ODC Vs OPU Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Odisha T20 League 2020 season is all set to continue with Match No. 12 on Friday, January 1 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The upcoming match will see the Odisha Cheetahs (ODC) taking on the Odisha Pumas (OPU). The 20-over affair is slated to commence from 7:30 PM IST onwards. Here's a look at the ODC vs OPU live streaming details, how to watch ODC vs OPU live in India and where to catch ODC vs OPU live scores.

Odisha T20 League 2020: Tournament preview ahead of ODC vs OPU

The ongoing Odisha T20 League 2020 premiered on December 27 and it will run until January 13. It serves as an ideal preparation campaign for several Odisha cricketers ahead of the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. A total of six teams are participating in the tournament and all matches will be played at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium.

The game between ODC and OPU is the fourth match for both teams in this year’s competition. At the time of publishing, the Cheetahs were placed second in the points table with two wins from their two matches. On the other hand, the Pumas were placed fifth on the table with just one win out of their three matches. Here is a look at some tournament updates from Match No. 8 of the ongoing season.

Match - 8 ODISHA PUMAS vs ODISHA LIONS

Man of the Match – Abhishek Giri who took 3 crucial wickets with a bowling spell of 4-0-18-3 helping the LIONS register their first victory in this Tournament.

#MGM #OdishaT20CricketLeague #OdishaCricketAssociation #fancode pic.twitter.com/HEWJbLYWFx — Odisha Cricket Association (@cricket_odisha) December 30, 2020

Odisha T20 League 2020: ODC vs OPU live stream details

The ODC vs OPU live stream will not be available for television audience in India. However, fans can still access the ODC vs OPU live stream (and Odisha T20 live overall) in India by logging in on the FanCode App by Dream Sports. For Odisha T20 live and ODC vs OPU live scores, fans can visit the official social media pages of the Odisha Cricket Association.

Odisha T20 League 2020: Weather prediction ahead of ODC vs OPU

As per Accuweather, the weather prediction indicates that there are no chances of rain during match time. The temperatures are predicted to hover around 24 degrees Celsius during the commencement of the match.

Odisha T20 League 2020: Pitch report ahead of ODC vs OPU

The pitch is known to be conducive for bowlers as the average first-innings score at the venue has been 133 in the first eight matches. The captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first, considering the chasing teams have won five of the eight contests thus far in the tournament.

Odisha T20 League 2020: ODC vs OPU squads

Here is a look at the ODC vs OPU squads for the upcoming match.

ODC vs OPU: ODC squad

Amit Sahoo, Sourav Gouda, Anurag Sarangi, Maroju Prasanth, Ronald B Singh, Ramachandra Behera, Abhishek Raut, Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik, Mojakir Khan, Suman Mohapatra, Manish Raut, Korapu Sandeep and Prasanta Baral.

ODC vs OPU: OPU squad

Kameshwar Barik, Dhiraj Singh, Aravinda Singh, Tukuna Sahoo, Pratik Anurag Das, Abhinash Nayak, Prayash Singh, Prasantha Rana, Sandeep Patnaik, Jitendra Thapa, Badal Nishad, Soubhagya Mohanty, Purnachandra Majhi, Illu Gochhayat, Pravin Tirkey and Debashis Mahakud.

