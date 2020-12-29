Odisha T20 League 2020 ODJ Vs OPU Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Odisha Lions are all set to up against the Odisha Panthers in the 6th match of the Odisha T20 League 2020-21. The ODJ vs OPU match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST from the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on December 29. Here are the ODJ vs OPU live streaming details, how to watch ODJ vs OPU live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Mark the fixtures on your calendar - Live Streaming of the MGM ODISHA T-20 CRICKET LEAGUE (2020-21) on the FANCODE app. Starting 27th December 2020 at 3:30 PM. #MGM #OCLT20 #CRICKET_ODISHA #OdishaCricketAssociation #fancode pic.twitter.com/yncnTw3xyq — Odisha Cricket Association (@cricket_odisha) December 27, 2020

Odisha T20 League 2020-21: ODJ vs OPU preview

The Odisha Jaguars and the Odisha Pumas are both coming into this game off of losses. As the Odisha Cricket League 2020-21 progresses, just two of the six teams will not make it to the final, and the Jaguars and Pumas do not want to be in their current positions for too long. The Odisha Jaguars suffered a close loss to the Odisha Cheetahs in their first game. A 45 off 34 from Sunil Sahoo and a brilliant half-century by Girija Rout helped the Jaguars put up 143. However, some poor bowling allowed the Cheetahs to win with 7 balls to spare, putting the Jaguars in 5th place on the table.

Similarly, the Pumas failed to take advantage of a superb 74-run effort by Prayash K Singh's which, along with a 41 run contribution from Sandeep Patnaik allowed them to put up 141 runs for the Panthers. However, the Panthers made quick work of the Pumas' total, chasing it down in a mere 15.3 overs and losing just one wicket in the process. The sole wicket of the second innings was also taken by Prayash K Singh, who was otherwise expensive, at 10 runs per over. This loss puts the Pumas in last place on the table.

Odisha T20 live in India: ODJ vs OPU live stream details

None of the Odisha T20 League 2020-21 games will be televised in India. However, ardent fans can watch the ODJ vs OPU live stream on the FanCode app. The ODJ vs OPU live scores and updates can be found on the Odisha Cricket Association's social media accounts.

Odisha T20 League 2020-21: ODJ vs OPU pitch report and weather forecast

According to Accuweather, no rain is expected in Cuttack on the 29th meaning that fans can expect a full 20-overs-per-side game. The temperature will be at its highest at 23°C at the beginning of the game and humidity will be on the higher side, at about 70%. Some dew is expected to come in early on in the game, meaning that captains may prefer to bowl earlier on. Of the four games in the series that have happened so far, three have been won by the chasing side. The highest score of the tournament as of now is 154 by the Cheetahs.

Image Credits: Odisha Cricket Association Twitter

