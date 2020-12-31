Odisha T20 League 2020 ODL Vs ODJ Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Odisha T20 League 2020 season is all set to continue with Match No. 10 on Thursday, December 31 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The upcoming match will see the Odisha Lions (ODL) take on the Odisha Jaguars (ODJ). The match is scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM IST. Here's a look at the ODL vs ODJ live streaming details, how to watch ODL vs ODJ live in India and where to catch ODL vs ODJ live scores.

Odisha T20 League 2020: Tournament preview ahead of ODL vs ODJ

The ongoing Odisha T20 League 2020 premiered on December 27 and will run until January 13. It serves as an ideal preparation campaign for several Odisha cricketers ahead of the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. A total of six teams are participating in the tournament with all matches being played at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium.

The ODL vs ODJ game will be the fourth match for both teams in this year’s competition. The Lions are currently placed fourth on the points table with one win out of their three matches while the Jaguar are placed at the bottom of the table. Here is a look at ODL vs ODJ live stream details.

Odisha T20 League 2020: ODL vs ODJ live stream details

The ODL vs ODJ live stream will not be available for television audience in India. However, fans can still access the ODL vs ODJ live stream (and Odisha T20 live overall) in India by logging in to the FanCode App by Dream Sports. For Odisha T20 live and ODL vs ODJ live scores, fans can visit the official social media pages of the Odisha Cricket Association.

Odisha T20 League 2020: Weather prediction ahead of ODL vs ODJ

As per Accuweather, the weather prediction indicates that there is a 10 per cent chance of rain during the match. The temperatures are predicted to hover around 25 degrees Celsius during the commencement of the match.

Odisha T20 League 2020: Pitch report ahead of ODL vs ODJ

The pitch is known to be conducive for bowlers as the average first-innings score at the venue has been 124 in the past six matches. The captain winning the toss is likely to bat first, considering the recent results in the tournament.

Odisha T20 League 2020: ODL vs ODJ squads

Here is a look at the ODL vs ODJ squads for the upcoming match.

ODL vs ODJ: ODL squad

Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Deepak Behera, S Sahoo, Bikash Rout, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, Chinmay Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Ansuman Tripathy, Biswabhusan Bihari, Ajay Goura, Durgaprasad Behera and Abhishek Giri.

ODL vs ODJ: ODJ squad

Lagnajit Samal, Girija Rout, Rashmi Sahoo, Sunil Sahoo, Rahul Choudhary, Kshyama Bal, Sandeep Chauhan, Nihar Bhuyan, Manoj Kashyap, Nirbishankar Barik, Abhijit Barik, Anwesh Das, Shamsul Khan, Dibya Das and Bibhu Mallick.

Image source: Odisha Cricket Association

