Odisha T20 League 2020 ODL Vs OPA Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Odisha Lions will go up against the Odisha Panthers in the fifth match of the Odisha T20 League 2020-21. The ODL vs OPA match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST from the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on December 29. Here are the ODL vs OPA live stream details, how to watch ODL vs OPA live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Odisha T20 League 2020-21: ODL vs OPA preview

The Odisha Lions and the Odisha Panthers have had contrasting starts to their Odisha T20 League 2020-21 campaign. In the inaugural game of the tournament, played on December 27, the Odisha Panthers defeated the Odisha Pumas by a massive nine wickets. The Panthers chased down the Pumas' total of 141 in just 15.3 overs courtesy of Sidhant Jena's 63* off 39 and Ankit Singh and Alok Chandra Sahoo's knocks of 43* and 23 respectively. Pradeep Pradhan took four wickets for the Panthers. This has put the Panthers in second place on the points table.

Having lost their first match in the series to the Odisha Tigers, the Odisha Lions will be hoping to get on board with a win today. The Lions failed to defend their 132 run total, allowing the Tigers to chase it down in 19.4 overs. Rakesh Pattanaik was the standout player for the Lions, making the team's highest score (33) and taking two wickets for his side. The Lions are currently in fourth place on the table and will hope to put some points to their name.

Odisha T20 live in India: ODL vs OPA live stream details

None of the Odisha T20 League 2020-21 games will be televised in India. However, ardent fans can watch the ODL vs OPA live stream on the FanCode app. The ODL vs OPA live scores and updates can be found on the Odisha Cricket Association's social media accounts.

Odisha T20 League 2020-21: ODL vs OPA pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts no chances of rain during the match on Tuesday, meaning that fans can enjoy an uninterrupted game. The temperature will hit a high of 30°C during the start of the game and humidity will be at 35%. Some dew is expected to come in by the second innings. This, along with the trend of chasing teams winning games at the tournament, means that the captain winning the toss could elect to bowl first. The pitch has been high-scoring with some support for spinners. Scores have generally ranged from 140-150.

Image Credits: Odisha Cricket Association Twitter

