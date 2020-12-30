Odisha T20 League 2020 ODL Vs OPU Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Odisha Lions will take on the Odisha Pumas in the 8th match of the Odisha T20 League 2020-21. The ODL vs OPU match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST from the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on December 30. Here are the ODL vs OPU live streaming details, how to watch ODL vs OPU live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Also Read | Did Faf Du Plessis Mock Sri Lankan Bowling Attack By Calling 199 'not His Best Innings'?

Odisha T20 League 2020-21: ODL vs OPU preview

Along with the Odisha Jaguars, the Odisha Lions are the only team so far to have not won a single match at the Odisha T20 League 2020-21. The Lions' first loss came against the Odisha Tigers after they failed to defend their slightly below-par total of 132. The Tigers won the game with just two balls left to spare. The Lions then went on to lose their second game against the Odisha Panthers. Putting up just 125 for the Panthers to chase - the lowest 1st Innings total of the tournament so far - the Lions lost the match in just 17.3 overs. They are now in fifth place on the table.

Just one place above the Lions, at No.4, are the Odisha Pumas. Playing the inaugural game of the series, the Pumas put up 141 for the Panthers to chase, courtesy of a superb 74-run effort by Prayash K Singh and a 41-run contribution from Sandeep Pattnaik. Despite this, some poor bowling led them to lose their match with 4.3 overs remaining. However, the Pumas will come into this game on the back of a win over the Odisha Jaguars in a game that saw the bowlers redeem themselves and bowl out the opposition for just 122 runs.

Also Read | Fawad Alam Channelises Inner Chanderpaul With Comeback Ton After 11 Years

Odisha T20 live in India: ODL vs OPU live stream details

None of the Odisha T20 League 2020-21 games will be televised in India. However, ardent fans can watch the ODL vs OPU live stream and the entire Odisha T20 League 2020-21, on the Dream Sports owned FanCode app. The ODL vs OPU live scores and updates can be found on the Odisha Cricket Association's social media accounts.

Also Read | India Vs Australia: Not Surprised That India Came Hard In Melbourne Test: Pat Cummins

Odisha T20 League 2020-21: ODL vs OPU pitch report and weather forecast

According to Accuweather, no rain is expected in Cuttack during the match on Wednesday. The temperature will be at its highest at 23°C at the beginning of the game and humidity will be on the higher side, at about 60%. Some dew is expected to come in late in the game, meaning that captains may prefer to bowl first. Of the six games in the series that have happened so far, four have been won by the chasing side. The highest score of the tournament as of now is 154 by the Cheetahs.

Also Read | 12 West Indies Players Decline To Tour Bangladesh; Kraigg Brathwaite To Lead Test Squad

Image Credits: Odisha Cricket Association Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.