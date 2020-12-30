Odisha T20 League 2020 ODT Vs ODJ Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Odisha Tigers will take on the Odisha Jaguars in the 7th match of the Odisha T20 League 2020-21. The ODT vs ODJ match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST from the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on December 30. Here are the ODT vs ODJ live stream details, how to watch ODT vs ODJ live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Mark the fixtures on your calendar - Live Streaming of the MGM ODISHA T-20 CRICKET LEAGUE (2020-21) on the FANCODE app. Starting 27th December 2020 at 3:30 PM. #MGM #OCLT20 #CRICKET_ODISHA #OdishaCricketAssociation #fancode pic.twitter.com/yncnTw3xyq — Odisha Cricket Association (@cricket_odisha) December 27, 2020

Odisha T20 League 2020-21: ODT vs ODJ preview

As the Odisha Tigers clash with the Odisha Jaguars on December 30, one team has performed notably better than the other. With each team now having played two matches, the Odisha Tigers have won one game, but the Odisha Jaguars are languishing behind after two consecutive losses. The Odisha Tigers were closely defeated by the Odisha Cheetahs after failing to chase down the Cheetahs' total of 154. However, they came back strong in their last game against the Odisha Lions, winning with just two balls to spare.

The Odisha Jaguars suffered a close loss to the Odisha Cheetahs in their first game. Sunil Sahoo's 45 off 34 and a brilliant half-century by Girija Rout helped the Jaguars set up 143. However, some poor bowling allowed the Cheetahs to win with 7 balls to spare. The Jaguars could not bounce back and lost to the Odisha Pumas in their second game. Chasing 142, the Jaguars couldn't even get close, as they were bowled out by the Pumas for a mere 122. They are in the last place on the table, while the Tigers are in third.

Odisha T20 live in India: ODT vs ODJ live stream details

None of the Odisha T20 League 2020-21 games will be televised in India. However, ardent fans can watch the ODT vs OPJ live stream on the FanCode app. The ODT vs ODJ live scores and updates can be found on the Odisha Cricket Association's social media accounts.

Odisha T20 League 2020-21: ODT vs ODJ pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts no rain for the Tigers vs Jaguars match in Cuttack. Hence, fans can expect a full 20-over-a-side game. The temperature during the game will be 29°C and humidity will be at 34%. These conditions should help the already balanced pitch at Barabati Stadium, providing a little more assistance to both the batsmen and the bowlers. So far, the highest score of the tournament is 154 by the Cheetahs, while the average score is around the 140-mark.

Four of the six games that have taken place so far have ended with victories for the chasing team, meaning the captain winning the toss may elect to bowl first. However, as dew is not expected to be a defining factor in this game, losing the toss may not be as problematic.

