Odisha T20 League 2020 ODT Vs OPA Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Odisha T20 League 2020 season is all set to continue with Match No. 11 on Friday, January 1 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The upcoming match will see the Odisha Tigers (ODT) taking on the Odisha Panthers (OPA). The 20-over affair is slated to commence from 3:30 PM IST onwards. Here's a look at the ODT vs OPA live streaming details, how to watch ODT vs OPA live in India and where to catch ODT vs OPA live scores.

Odisha T20 League 2020: Tournament preview ahead of ODT vs OPA

The ongoing Odisha T20 League 2020 premiered on December 27 and will run until January 13. It serves as an ideal preparation campaign for several Odisha cricketers ahead of the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. A total of six teams are participating in the tournament and all matches will be played at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium.

The game between ODT and OPA is the fourth match for both teams in this year’s competition. The Tigers are currently placed third on the points table with two wins out of their three matches while the Panthers are placed at the top of the table with an unbeaten run so far. Here is a look at some tournament updates from Match No. 8 of the ongoing season.

Match - 8 ODISHA PUMAS vs ODISHA LIONS

Man of the Match – Abhishek Giri who took 3 crucial wickets with a bowling spell of 4-0-18-3 helping the LIONS register their first victory in this Tournament.

#MGM #OdishaT20CricketLeague #OdishaCricketAssociation #fancode pic.twitter.com/HEWJbLYWFx — Odisha Cricket Association (@cricket_odisha) December 30, 2020

Odisha T20 League 2020: ODT vs OPA live stream details

The ODT vs OPA live stream will not be available for television audience in India. However, fans can still access the ODT vs OPA live stream (and Odisha T20 live overall) in India by logging in on the FanCode App by Dream Sports. For Odisha T20 live and ODT vs OPA live scores, fans can visit the official social media pages of the Odisha Cricket Association.

Odisha T20 League 2020: Weather prediction ahead of ODT vs OPA

As per AccuWeather, the weather prediction indicates that there are no chances of rain during match time. The temperatures are predicted to hover around 30 degrees Celsius during the commencement of the match.

Odisha T20 League 2020: Pitch report ahead of ODT vs OPA

The pitch is known to be conducive for bowlers as the average first-innings score at the venue has been 133 in the first eight matches. The captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first, considering the chasing teams have won five of the eight contests thus far in the tournament.

Odisha T20 League 2020: ODT vs OPA squads

Here is a look at the ODT vs OPA squads for the upcoming match.

ODT vs OPA: ODT squad

Ayush Naik, Girija Sankar Barik, Amin Khan, Debasish Ashok Samantray (c), Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Rakesh Gochhayat (wk), B. Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Shekhar Majhi, Minal Parida, Uttsab Bhoi, Samir Mandal, Rupak Pradhan and Sangram Majhi.

ODT vs OPA: OPA squad

Ranjit Paikaray, Ankit Singh, Shubham Nayak, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Nisikanta Rout, Basant Mohanty, Abhishek Yadav, Jayanta Behera, Sidhant Jena, Krushna Barik, Sparsh Somani, Dinesh Srivastav, Chandramani Biswal and Ashutosh Das.

Image source: Odisha Cricket Association

