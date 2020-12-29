ODJ Vs OPU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Odisha Cricket League 2020-21

One of the greatest comebacks in history: Ravi Shastri hails India's win against Australia
The Odisha Jaguars will take on the Odisha Pumas in Match 6 of the Odisha Cricket League 2020-21. The ODJ vs OPU match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST on December 29 at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. Here is our ODJ vs OPU Dream11 prediction, ODJ vs OPU Dream11 team and ODJ vs OPU Dream11 top picks.
Coming up....Double Header Today(29th December 2020).. MGM ODISHA T20 CRICKET League (2020-21).. Streaming Live on FANCODE app.#MGM #OdishaT20CricketLeague #odishacricketassociation #cricket_odisha #fancode pic.twitter.com/3xT6QswGWG— Odisha Cricket Association (@cricket_odisha) December 29, 2020
Coming into this match, the Odisha Jaguars and the Odisha Pumas will be searching for their first win at the Odisha Cricket League 2020-21. The Jaguars suffered a close loss to the Odisha Cheetahs in the only game they have played so far. The team put up a decent total of 143 on the back of a 45 from Sunil Sahoo and a brilliant half-century by Girija Rout but failed to defend the score after some expensive overs from the bowling department. The Cheetahs won with 7 balls to spare, putting the Jaguars in 5th place on the table.
For the Pumas, Prayash K Singh's superb 74-run effort along with a 41-run contribution from Sandeep Patnaik went in vain as the team went down to the Odisha Panthers. The Panthers made quick work of the Pumas' 141-run total, chasing it down in a mere 15.3 overs and losing just one wicket in the process. The sole wicket of the second innings was also taken by Prayash K Singh, who was otherwise expensive at 10 runs per over. The loss put the Pumas in the last place on the table.
Odisha Jaguars: Kshyama Bal, Sunil Sahoo, Girija Rout, Shamsul Khan, Nirbishankar Barik, Lagnajit Samal, Rahul Choudhary, Abhijit Barik, Nihar Bhuyan, Manoj Kashyap, Sandeep Chauhan
Odisha Pumas: Kameshwar Barik, Sandeep Patnaik, Abhinash Nayak, Aravinda Singh, Tukuna Sahoo, Pratik Das, Prayash Singh, Prasantha Rana, Jitendra Thapa, Dhiraj Singh, Badal Nishad
Odisha Jaguars: Girija Rout, Sunil Sahoo, Lagnajit Samal
Odisha Pumas: Sandeep Pattnaik, Prayash Singh, Jitendra Thapa
Wicketkeeper: Kameshwar Barik
Batsmen: Sunil Sahoo, Sandeep Pattnaik, Shamsul Khan, Abhinash Nayak
Allrounders: Prayash Singh, Girija Rout, Pratik Das
Bowlers: Lagnajit Samal, Manoj Kashyap, Jitendra Thapa
According to our ODJ vs OPU match prediction, the Odisha Pumas will win this match.
Note: The ODJ vs OPU Dream11 prediction and ODJ vs OPU Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ODJ vs OPU Dream11 team and ODJ vs OPU Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
