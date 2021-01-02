ODL Vs ODC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Odisha Cricket League 2020-21 Preview

The Odisha Lions (ODL) will take on the Odisha Cheetahs (OPA) in the 13th match of the ongoing Odisha T20 League 2020 season. The match will be played on Saturday, January 2 at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack and the ODL vs ODC live action will commence from 3:30 PM IST onwards. Here is a look at our ODL vs ODC match prediction, probable ODL vs ODC playing 11 and ODL vs ODC Dream11 team.

ODL vs ODC live: ODL vs ODC Dream11 prediction and tournament preview

The ongoing Odisha T20 League 2020 season commenced on December 27 and will run until January 13. It serves as an ideal preparation campaign for several Odisha cricketers ahead of the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. A total of six teams are participating in the tournament and all matches will be played at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium.

As of now, the Odisha Lions are placed fifth on the points table with just one win from their three matches. On the other hand, the Odisha Cheetahs are placed third on the table with two wins from their four fixtures so far. Here is a look at ODL vs ODC live streaming details.

ODL vs ODC match prediction: ODL vs ODC Dream11 team, squad list

ODL vs ODC Dream11 prediction: ODL squad

Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Deepak Behera, S Sahoo, Bikash Rout, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, Abhishek Giri, Nauttam Bhanja, Ansuman Tripathy, Biswabhusan Bihari, Ajay Goura, Durgaprasad Behera and Chinmay Sahoo.

ODL vs ODC Dream11 prediction: ODC squad

Amit Sahoo, Sourav Gouda, Anurag Sarangi, Maroju Prasanth, Ronald B Singh, Ramachandra Behera, Abhishek Raut, Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik, Mojakir Khan, Suman Mohapatra, Manish Raut, Korapu Sandeep and Prasanta Baral.

ODL vs ODC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for ODL vs ODC playing 11

Rakesh Pattanaik

Swastik Samal

Abhishek Raut

Mrunmay Tripathy

ODL vs ODC Dream11 prediction: ODL vs ODC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Sujit Skhetra Lenka (vc)

Batsmen – Anurag Sarangi (c), Ramachandra Behera, Swastik Samal, Maroju Prasanth, Sourav Gouda

All-rounders – Rakesh Pattanaik, Abhishek Raut

Bowlers – S. Sahoo, Abhishek Giri, Mrunmay Tripathy

ODL vs ODC Dream11 prediction

According to our ODL vs ODC match prediction, the Odisha Cheetahs are favourites to win the game.

Note: The ODL vs ODC Dream11 prediction and ODL vs ODC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ODL vs ODC Dream11 team and ODL vs ODC Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Odisha Cricket Association

