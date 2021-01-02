ODL Vs ODC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Odisha Cricket League 2020-21 Preview

One of the greatest comebacks in history: Ravi Shastri hails India's win against Australia
The Odisha Lions (ODL) will take on the Odisha Cheetahs (OPA) in the 13th match of the ongoing Odisha T20 League 2020 season. The match will be played on Saturday, January 2 at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack and the ODL vs ODC live action will commence from 3:30 PM IST onwards. Here is a look at our ODL vs ODC match prediction, probable ODL vs ODC playing 11 and ODL vs ODC Dream11 team.
The ongoing Odisha T20 League 2020 season commenced on December 27 and will run until January 13. It serves as an ideal preparation campaign for several Odisha cricketers ahead of the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. A total of six teams are participating in the tournament and all matches will be played at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium.
As of now, the Odisha Lions are placed fifth on the points table with just one win from their three matches. On the other hand, the Odisha Cheetahs are placed third on the table with two wins from their four fixtures so far. Here is a look at ODL vs ODC live streaming details.
Double Header Lined Up Today(2ND January 2021).. MGM ODISHA T20 CRICKET League (2020-21).. Streaming Live on FANCODE app.#MGM #OdishaT20CricketLeague #odishacricketassociation #cricket_odisha #fancode pic.twitter.com/JBXHhaQTEJ— Odisha Cricket Association (@cricket_odisha) January 2, 2021
Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Deepak Behera, S Sahoo, Bikash Rout, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, Abhishek Giri, Nauttam Bhanja, Ansuman Tripathy, Biswabhusan Bihari, Ajay Goura, Durgaprasad Behera and Chinmay Sahoo.
Amit Sahoo, Sourav Gouda, Anurag Sarangi, Maroju Prasanth, Ronald B Singh, Ramachandra Behera, Abhishek Raut, Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik, Mojakir Khan, Suman Mohapatra, Manish Raut, Korapu Sandeep and Prasanta Baral.
Rakesh Pattanaik
Swastik Samal
Abhishek Raut
Mrunmay Tripathy
Wicketkeeper – Sujit Skhetra Lenka (vc)
Batsmen – Anurag Sarangi (c), Ramachandra Behera, Swastik Samal, Maroju Prasanth, Sourav Gouda
All-rounders – Rakesh Pattanaik, Abhishek Raut
Bowlers – S. Sahoo, Abhishek Giri, Mrunmay Tripathy
According to our ODL vs ODC match prediction, the Odisha Cheetahs are favourites to win the game.
Note: The ODL vs ODC Dream11 prediction and ODL vs ODC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ODL vs ODC Dream11 team and ODL vs ODC Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
