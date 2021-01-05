ODL Vs ODJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Odisha Cricket League 2020 Match Preview

The Odisha Lions will lock horns with the Odisha Jaguars in the Odisha Cricket League 2020-21 league stage match. The ODL vs ODJ match will be played at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. The ODL vs ODJ live match is scheduled to commence at 11:30 AM IST on Tuesday, January 5. Here, we take a look at ODL vs ODJ live scores, ODL vs ODJ match prediction and ODL vs ODJ playing 11.

ODL vs ODJ Dream11 prediction: ODL vs ODJ live match preview

The Jaguars who started the tournament with four losses finally won their first match in the competition by beating the Odisha Cheetahs by 48 runs on Monday. Batting first, the Jaguars posted 169/4 in 20 overs. The Cheetahs never got going in their run chase and were stopped at 121/9 by the Jaguars' bowlers. The Jaguars will look to carry on their winning momentum in this match. If the Jaguars have to keep their chances alive of making it to the playoffs, they need to win all of their remaining five matches in the tournament hoping that other results go in their favour.

The Odisha Lions on the other hand have been very inconsistent in the tournament so far in terms of winning and losing matches. Currently, the Lions have registered 2 wins and have lost 3 matches, due to which they are placed fourth on the points table. They will be desperate to keep hold of the spot by winning this match.

ODL vs ODJ Dream11 prediction: Probable ODL vs ODJ playing 11

ODL: Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Deepak Behera, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, S Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja

ODJ: Lagnajit Samal, Girija Rout, Rashmi Sahoo, Sunil Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Kshyama Bal, Sandeep Chauhan, Rahul Choudhary, Manoj Kashyap, Nirbishankar Barik, Abhijit Barik

ODL vs ODJ Dream11 prediction: Top picks for ODL vs ODJ Dream11 team

Nirbishankar Barik

Lagnajit Samal

Manoj Kashyap

Rakesh Pattanaik

ODL vs ODJ match prediction: ODL vs ODJ Dream11 team

ODL vs ODJ live: ODL vs ODJ match prediction

As per our ODL vs ODJ Dream11 prediction, ODL should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The ODL vs ODJ Dream11 prediction, top picks and ODL vs ODJ Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ODL vs ODJ match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Fancode

