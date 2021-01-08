ODL Vs ODJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Odisha T20 League 2020-21

The Odisha Lions will take on the Odisha Jaguars in the 26th match of the Odisha Cricket League 2020-21. The ODL vs ODJ match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST on January 8, at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. Here is our ODL vs ODJ Dream11 prediction, ODL vs ODJ Dream11 team and ODL vs ODJ Dream11 top picks.

Double Header Lined Up Today(8th January 2021).. MGM ODISHA T20 CRICKET League (2020-21).. Streaming Live on FANCODE app.

Match 25 - ODISHA LIONS vs ODISHA JAGUARS at 3:30 PM IST

Match 26 – ODISHA CHEETAHS vs ODISHA PUMAS at 7:30 PM IST#MGM #OdishaT20CricketLeague #fancode pic.twitter.com/HcjvNevEFf — Odisha Cricket Association (@cricket_odisha) January 8, 2021

ODL vs ODJ Dream11 prediction: Match preview

With only two games remaining for each team, the Odisha T20 League is at its most crucial stages. The competition for a place in the top four is in full swing, with the Odisha Panthers taking the place of pride atop the table. Already at 28 points, the Panthers are sure to go through to the semi-finals, despite the results of their next two games. They are followed by the Pumas, who at 20 points are also looking like strong contenders for the semi-finals. In third place on the table with 16 points are the Odisha Lions.

The Lions' net run rate of 0.606 is all that is keeping them from having to fight for a place in the top four. Armed with their win over the Pumas in the last game, they will want to maintain this run rate at all costs and get in some more points with a win over the Jaguars. Having already won their previous game against the Jaguars, the Lions will be high on confidence. The Jaguars, on the other hand, are surely out of the competition now, having managed just one win out of eight games. All they can hope for is to salvage a few more wins and end their campaign on a high.

ODL vs ODJ playing 11 prediction

Odisha Lions - Swastik Samal, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Rakesh Pattanaik, Sujit Lenka (c & wk), Nauttam Bhanja, Bikash Rout, Chinmay Sahoo, Deepak Behera, Biswabhusan Bihari, Abhisek Giri, Sibhasish Sahoo

Odisha Jaguars - Nirbishankar Barik, Sunil Sahoo, Girjia Rout (c), Shamsul Khan, Abhijit Barik, Lagnajit Samal, Kshyama Bal (wk), Rahul Choudhary, Sandeep Chauhan, Manoj Kashyap, Rashmi Sahoo

ODL vs ODJ Key Players

Odisha Lions - Swastik Samal, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Sujit Lenka, Sibhasish Sahoo

Odisha Jaguars - Girija Rout, Lagnajit Samal, Manoj Kashyap, Rahul Choudhary

ODL vs ODJ Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Kshyama Bal

Batsmen: Subhrajyoti Mishra, Shamsul Khan, Swastik Samal, Bikash Rout

Allrounders: Girjia Rout, Rakesh Pattanaik, Deepak Behera

Bowlers: Manoj Kashyap, Lagnajit Samal, Sibhasish Sahoo

ODL vs ODJ game prediction

According to our ODL vs ODJ match prediction, the Odisha Lions will win this match.

Note: The ODL vs ODJ Dream11 prediction and ODL vs ODJ Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ODL vs ODJ Dream11 team and ODL vs ODJ Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

