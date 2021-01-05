ODL Vs OPA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Odisha Cricket League 2020 Match Preview

The Odisha Lions will lock horns with the Odisha Panthers in the last match of the day in the Odisha Cricket League 2020-21 league stage match. The ODL vs OPA match will be played at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. The ODL vs OPA live match is scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, January 5. Here, we take a look at ODL vs OPA live scores, ODL vs OPA match prediction and ODL vs OPA playing 11.

Also Read: NZ Vs PAK 2020: Kyle Jamieson Makes Fan's Day By Signing Autograph On His Bald Head; WATCH

ODL vs OPA Dream11 prediction: ODL vs OPA live match preview

Odisha Panthers look comfortable on the points table and are very much on their way to the semi-finals. They were on a 5-match winning streak before it came to halt on Monday as they tasted the first defeat in the tournament. The Panthers will be desperate to bounce back quickly with a win versus Lions.

Triple Header Lined Up Today(5th January 2021).. MGM ODISHA T20 CRICKET League (2020-21).. Streaming Live on FANCODE app.#odishacricketassociation #cricket_odisha #fancode pic.twitter.com/fomAmSJrr6 — Odisha Cricket Association (@cricket_odisha) January 5, 2021

The Lions, on the other hand, will be playing their second match of the day. They played their first match of the day versus Jaguars which they went onto win by 4 wickets. The win versus Jaguars was their third win of the tournament and will give confidence before facing the Panthers. The Lions will look to end the day on a high by winning the match.

Also Read: KL Rahul Injury Makes Indian Fans Troll Team's Fitness Issues With Comical Memes Online

ODL vs OPA Dream11 prediction: Probable ODL vs OPA playing 11

ODL: Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Deepak Behera, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, S Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja

OPA: Ranjit Paikaray, Ankit Singh, Shubham Nayak, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Nisikanta Rout, Basant Mohanty, Abhishek Yadav, Jayanta Behera, Sidhant Jena

Also Read: Kane Williamson Shares THIS Unique Record With IPL Teammate David Warner In Test Cricket

ODL vs OPA Dream11 prediction: Top picks for ODL vs OPA Dream11 team

Pradeep Pradhan

Alok Chandra Sahoo

Rakesh Pattanaik

Abhishek Yadav

Also Read: IND Vs AUS 2020: Official Broadcasters Give Hint On Australia's SCG Opening Combination

ODL vs OPA match prediction: ODL vs OPA Dream11 team

ODL vs OPA live: ODL vs OPA match prediction

As per our ODL vs OPA Dream11 prediction, OPA should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The ODL vs OPA Dream11 prediction, top picks and ODL vs OPA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ODL vs OPA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.