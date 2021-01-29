ODP Vs ODG W Dream11 Prediction, Team, MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021 Match Preview

Odisha Purple Women to go up against Odisha Green Women in the upcoming match of the MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021. The match will be played at the KIIT Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The ODP vs ODG W live stream is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST on Friday, January 29. Here's a look at our ODP vs ODG W Dream11 prediction, ODP vs ODG W playing 11 and ODP vs ODG W Dream11 team before the upcoming T20 encounter.

ODP vs ODG W live match preview

The Purple team have emerged as a dominant team in the competition. They have been consistent in their performances, and they sit comfortably at the top of the table. After having played five matches in the tournament so far, they have lost only a single fixture. They faced their maiden loss against Odisha Red, and will be keen to get back to their winning ways with a thumping performance in their upcoming encounter. The Green team have only been able to score two wins so far after their six matches. They are currently languishing at the penultimate place on the points table, and they are in desperate need of a turnaround.

ODP vs ODG W live: Odisha Purple vs Odisha Green squads

ODP W: Joyce Nayak, Sarita Mehera, Roshni Bagarty, Priyankavee Muduli, Subhra N Swain, G M Alakananda, Prathana Pratisruti, Leona Priyadarshani, Subhasmita Acharya, Sakina Khatun, Puja Rani Das, Monalisa Raut, Rani Tudu, Madhusmita Behera, D Janaki Reddy, Banalata Mallick

ODG W: Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Sushree Anita Singh, Nidhi Singh, Sumitra Sahoo, Sorojini Giri, Sabita Kachim, Nishta Dutta, Lipika Mohato, Aparna Rani Sahoo, Pragyan Mohanty, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada

ODP vs ODG W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for ODP vs ODG W playing 11

R Parwin

S Singh

S Mehera

M Behera

ODP vs ODG W Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: P Mohanty

Batters: S Mehera (VC), S Singh, S Giri

All-rounders: R Parwin (C), G Alakananda, M Behera, S Swain

Bowlers: D Reddy, R Naik, R Prasad

ODP vs ODG W match prediction

As per our ODP vs ODG W match prediction, Odisha Purple Women will be the favourites to win the contest.

Note: The ODP vs ODG W Dream11 prediction and ODP vs ODG W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ODP vs ODG W Dream11 team and ODP W vs ODG W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: FanCode

