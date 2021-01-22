ODP W Vs ODR W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MGM Odisha Women's T20 Match Preview

Odisha Purple Women (ODP W) will go up against Odisha Red Women (ODR W) in the first match of the MGM Odisha Women's T20 on Friday, January 22, 2021, at 3:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the KIIT Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Here's a look at our ODP W vs ODR W Dream11 prediction, probable ODP W vs ODR W playing 11 and ODP W vs ODR W Dream11 team.

ODP W vs ODR W Dream11 prediction: ODP W vs ODR W Dream11 preview

Odisha Purple Women vs Odisha Red Women is expected to be a cracker, considering the talents the two teams boast. ODP would enter the KIIT Sports Complex, with Sarita Mehera being their best batswomen and Subhasmita Acharya leading the bowling attack. ODR, on the other hand, also has an impressive line-up with Madhuri Mehta, Kajal Jena, SB Lorence and Namrata Raghubansi expected to shine.

ODP W vs ODR W live: ODP W vs ODR W Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Friday, January 22, 2021

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: KIIT Sports Complex, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

ODP W vs ODR W Dream11 prediction: ODP W vs ODR W Dream11 team, squad list

ODP W vs ODR W Dream11 prediction: Odisha Purple Women squad

Joyce Nayak, Sarita Mehera, Roshni Bagarty, Priyankavee Muduli, Subhra N Swain, G M Alakananda, Prathana Pratisruti, Leona Priyadarshani, Subhasmita Acharya, Sakina Khatun, Puja Rani Das, Monalisa Raut, Rani Tudu, Madhusmita Behera, D Janaki Reddy

ODP W vs ODR W Dream11 prediction: Odisha Red Women squad

Akanskshya Baral, Padmini Barik, Preeti Priyadarsini, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, SB Lorence, Namrata Raghubansi, Tanmayee Behera, Suchismita Panda, Swarnalata Nayak, Malati Murmu, Silpa Swain, Madhuri Mehta, Kajal Jena

ODP W vs ODR W Dream11 prediction: ODP W vs ODR W Dream11 team, top picks

Odisha Purple Women: Sarita Mehera, Madhusmita Behera, Subhasmita Acharya

Odisha Red Women: Madhuri Mehta, Rajashree Swain, SB Lorence

ODP W vs ODR W Dream11 prediction: ODP W vs ODR W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Silpa Swain

Batsmen: Madhuri Mehta (VC), Kajal Jena, Sarita Mehera, Rani Tudu

All-Rounders: Rajashree Swain (C), Madhusmita Behera, Subhra N Swain

Bowlers: SB Lorence, Namrata Raghubansi, Subhasmita Acharya

ODP W vs ODR W live: ODP W vs ODR W match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Odisha Red Women will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The ODP W vs ODR W match prediction and ODP W vs ODR W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ODP W vs ODR W Dream11 team and ODP W vs ODR W Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

