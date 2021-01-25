ODR-W Vs ODG-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MGM Odisha Women's T20 Match Preview

Odisha Red Women will take on Odisha Green Women in a league match of the MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021. The match will be played at the KIIT Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The ODR-W vs ODG-W live stream is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST on Tuesday, January 26. Here's a look at our ODR-W vs ODG-W Dream11 prediction, probable ODR-W vs ODG-W playing 11 and ODR-W vs ODG-W Dream11 team before the upcoming T20 encounter.

ODR-W vs ODG-W live match preview

Odisha Red Women have not made a great start to their campaign having lost both their opening matches. They will be eager to register their first win of the campaign and get their season back on track and also keep their hopes alive of making it to the knockout stage. Odisha Red lost their first match versus Odisha Violet by 36 runs, while in the second match, they were beaten by Odisha Purple by 57 runs.

Odisha Green has one win and one loss so far in the tournament and are looking for their second win of the campaign when they face Red side in the upcoming match. Green opened their campaign with a win over Odisha Yellow by 3 wickets, however, their positive start was halted by Odisha Violet who defeated them by 5 runs. This match should be a cracking contest.

ODR-W vs ODG-W live: ODR-W vs ODG-W squads

ODR-W : Akankshya Baral, Preeti Priyadarsini, Padmini Barik, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Madhuri Mehta (c), Silpa Swain, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, SB Lorence, Suchismita Panda, Tanmayee Behera, Kajal Jena, Namrata Raghubansi, Malati Murmu, Swarnalata Nayak

ODG-W : Aumitra Sahoo, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Sushree Anita Singh, Sarojini Giri, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani dhada, Nidhi Singh, Nistha Dutta, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Lipika Mahato, Aparna Rani Sahoo, Sabita kachim, Pragyan Mohanty

ODR-W vs ODG-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for ODR-W vs ODG-W playing 11

Rajashree Swain

Rasnara Parwin

Preeti Priyadarsini

Rameswari Naik

ODR-W vs ODG-W Dream11 team

ODR-W vs ODG-W match prediction

As per our ODR-W vs ODG-W match prediction, Odisha Green Women will be the favourites to win the contest.

Note: The ODR-W vs ODG-W Dream11 prediction and ODR-W vs ODG-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ODR-W vs ODG-W Dream11 team and ODR-W vs ODG-W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

