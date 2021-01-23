ODR-W Vs ODV-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MGM Odisha Women's T20 Match Preview

Odisha Red Women will take on Odisha Violet Women in Match 3 of the MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021. The match will be played at the KIIT Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet live stream is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST on Saturday, January 23. Here's a look at our ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 prediction, probable ODR-W vs ODV-W playing 11 and ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team.

ALSO READ | Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and others get institutional quarantine exemption on request

ODR-W vs ODV-W live match preview

Odisha Red started their MGM Odisha Women's T20 campaign on a losing note as they were thrashed by Odisha Purple. The Red, who were set a target of 123, failed to achieve it as they were bowled out for a paltry 65. On the other hand, Odisha Violet kicked off the competition in grand style as they defeated Odisha Green in a rain-curtailed game. The Violet posted a total of 119 and defended it successfully by restricting the Green to 114. Both teams will be eager to secure a win in the contest and gain momentum going forward in the tournament.

ALSO READ | Ajinkya Rahane gets a heroic welcome as he returns home after historic win vs Australia

Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet squads

ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 prediction: Odisha Red

Akanskshya Baral, Padminiarik, Preeti Priyadarsini, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, SB Lorence, Namrata Raghubansi, Tanmayee Behera, Suchismita Panda, Swarnalata Nayak, Malati Murmu, Silpa Swain, Madhuri Mehta, Kajal Jena

ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 prediction: Odisha Violet

Anjali Singh, Tarana Pradhan, Aditi Singhdeo, Kavya Das, Rasmita Chinara, Radhika Sharma, Sweet Beura, Lopa Pattnaik, Sushree Didyadarshini, Kalpana Nayak, Kuni Bhandra, Ankita Giri, Suryasnat Swain, Srutirekha Mohanta, Susmita Dhanwar

ALSO READ | Ajinkya Rahane matches Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni's COLOSSAL feat after Gabba Test win

Top picks for ODR-W vs ODV-W playing 11

Anjali Singh

Tarana Pradhan

Madhuri Mehta

Preeti Priyadarsini

ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Suryasnat Swain, Rasmita Chinara

Batswomen: Anjali Singh (Captain), Madhuri Mehta, Sweet Beura

All-Rounders: Kalpana Nayak, Rajashree Swain, Jyoti Kumari Prasad

Bowlers: Preeti Priyadarsini, Tarana Pradhan (Vice-captain), Ankita Giri

ODR-W vs ODV-W match prediction

According to our ODR-W vs ODV-W match prediction, ODV-W will win this match.

ALSO READ | Michael Vaughan tweets on Ajinkya Rahane-Virat Kohli captaincy debate, gets trolled again

Note: The ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 prediction and ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team and ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: CANVA

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.