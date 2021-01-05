ODT Vs ODC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Odisha Cricket League Match Preview

The Odisha Tigers will lock horns with the Odisha Cheetahs in the Odisha Cricket League 2020-21 league stage match. The ODT vs ODC match will be played at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. The ODT vs ODC live match is scheduled to commence at 3:30 PM IST on Tuesday, January 5. Here, we take a look at ODT vs ODC live scores, ODT vs ODC match prediction and ODT vs ODC playing 11.

ODT vs ODC Dream11 prediction: ODT vs ODC live match preview

The Odisha Tigers made a winning start to their campaign by winning their first 2 matches, but since then they have gone on to lose their next 3 matches due to which they are currently languishing at the 5th place on the points table. They will look to end their losing run by winning the upcoming match versus the Odisha Cheetahs.

Triple Header Lined Up Today(5th January 2021).. MGM ODISHA T20 CRICKET League (2020-21).. Streaming Live on FANCODE app.#odishacricketassociation #cricket_odisha #fancode pic.twitter.com/fomAmSJrr6 — Odisha Cricket Association (@cricket_odisha) January 5, 2021

The Odisha Cheetahs on other hand are also struggling in the tournament as they have registered just one win from their last 3 matches. While they are placed third on the points table they will look to keep hold of that spot by winning this match. This match is really important for both teams as they look to get back to winnings ways in order to keep their hopes alive for a place in the knockout stage. An exciting contest is on the cards.

ODT vs ODC Dream11 prediction: Probable ODT vs ODC playing 11

ODT : Ayush Naik, Rupak Pradhan, Amin Khan, Debasish Ashok Samantray (c), Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Rakesh Gochhayat (wk), B Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Shekhar Majhi

ODC: Amit Sahoo, Sourav Gouda, Anurag Sarangi, Maroju Prasanth, Ronald B Singh, Ramachandra Behera, Abhishek Raut, Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik

ODT vs ODC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for ODT vs ODC Dream11 team

Shekhar Majhi

Ramachandra Behera

Abhishek Raut

Manoj Barik

ODT vs ODC match prediction: ODT vs ODC Dream11 team

ODT vs ODC live: ODT vs ODC match prediction

As per our ODT vs ODC Dream11 prediction, ODC should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The ODT vs ODC Dream11 prediction, top picks and ODT vs ODC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ODT vs ODC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Odisha Cricket Association / Twitter

