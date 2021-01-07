ODT Vs ODJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Odisha T20 League 2020-21

The Odisha Tigers will take on the Odisha Jaguars in Match 25 of the Odisha T20 League 2020-21. The ODT vs ODJ match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST from the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on January 7, 2021. Here is our ODT vs ODJ Dream11 prediction, ODT vs ODJ Dream11 team and ODT vs ODJ Dream11 top picks.

Double Header Lined Up Today(7th January 2021).. MGM ODISHA T20 CRICKET League (2020-21).. Streaming Live on FANCODE app.



Match 23 - ODISHA LIONS vs ODISHA PUMAS

Match 24 – ODISHA TIGERS vs ODISHA JAGUARS #MGM #OdishaT20CricketLeague #odishacricketassociation #fancode pic.twitter.com/F7JhTyGvE6 — Odisha Cricket Association (@cricket_odisha) January 7, 2021

ODT vs ODJ Dream11 prediction: Match preview

With the Odisha T20 League 2020-21 heading into its final stages, the Odisha Tigers will be hoping that they are at least able to just about hang on to their current spot on the table. With three wins and four losses from their seven games in the tournament so far, the Odisha Tigers have managed to edge past the Odisha Cheetahs due to their higher net run rate of -0.301. They have three group-stage matches remaining (including this game against the Jaguars) and will look to win all three of them and cement their position in the top four.

The Odisha Jaguars, on the other hand, have not been so lucky and are unlikely to make it to the top four except in the rarest of cases. With just one win and one draw from eight games, the Jaguars have only six points on the table, putting them in the last place. Their sole victory of the tournament came against the Odisha Cheetahs on January 4, when they put up a marvellous 169 to win the game by 48 runs. While this would have been a good launchpad for the side, they did not capitalise on this, and instead lost their last game to the Odisha Pumas.

ODT vs ODJ playing 11 prediction

Odisha Tigers - Ayush Naik, Girija Sankar Barik, Amin Khan, Debasish Ashok Samantray (c), Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Rakesh Gochhayat, B Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Shekhar Majhi

Odisha Jaguars - Lagnajit Samal, Girija Rout, Rashmi Sahoo, Sunil Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Kshyama Bal, Sandeep Chauhan, Rahul Choudhary, Manoj Kashyap, Nirbishankar Barik, Abhijit Barik

ODT vs ODJ Key Players

Odisha Tigers - Amin Khan, Shekhar Majhi, B Shiva

Odisha Jaguars - Girija Rout, Manoj Kashyap, Nirbishankar Barik

ODT vs ODJ Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Dibyashakti Chakrabarty

Batsmen - Rasmi Sahoo, Abhijit Barik, Shamsul Khan

All Rounders - Nirbishankar Barik, Girija Rout, Amin Khan

Bowlers - Shekhar Majhi, Manoj Kashyap, Lagnajit Samal, B Shiva

ODT vs ODJ game prediction

According to our ODT vs ODJ match prediction, the Odisha Tigers will win this match.

Note: The ODT vs ODJ Dream11 prediction and ODT vs ODJ Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ODT vs ODJ Dream11 team and ODT vs ODJ Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

