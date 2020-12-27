Home
ODT Vs ODL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Odisha Cricket League 2020-21 Preview

Odisha Tigers will lock horns with Odisha Lions in Match No.1 of the Odisha Cricket League tournament. Here's a look at the ODT vs ODL Dream11 prediction.

Written By Aakash Saini
Last Updated:
ODT vs ODL dream11 prediction

Odisha Tigers (ODT) will take on Odisha Lions (ODL) in the opening match of the upcoming Odisha Cricket League 2020 (OCL 2020) season. The match will be played on Sunday, December 27 at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack and the ODT vs ODL live action will commence from 3:30 pm IST onwards. Here is a look at our ODT vs ODL match prediction, probable ODT vs ODL playing 11 and ODT vs ODL Dream11 team.    

ODT vs ODL live: ODT vs ODL Dream11 prediction and tournament preview

The upcoming OCL 2020 season will commence on December 27 and will run until January 13. A total of six teams are participating in the tournament and all matches will be played at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium. The upcoming ODT vs ODL game is the first match for both teams in the T20 event. The OCL 2020 season also serves as an ideal preparation campaign for several Odisha cricketers ahead of the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Here is a list of a 20-member Odisha squad for India’s domestic T20 tournament.  

ODT vs ODL match prediction: ODT vs ODL Dream11 team, squad list

ODT vs ODL Dream11 prediction: ODT squad

Ayush Naik, Debasish Samantray, Girija Sankar Barik, Rupak Pradhan, Samir Mandal, Uttsab Bhoi, B Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Shekhar Majhi, Amin Khan, Minal Parida, Sangram Majhi, Dibyashakti Chakrabart and Rakesh Gochhayat.

ODT vs ODL Dream11 prediction: ODL squad

Ansuman Tripathy, Bikash Rout, Durgaprasad Behera, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Abhisek Giri, Alok Mangaraj, Chinmay Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Biswabhusan Bihari, Deepak Behera, Rakesh Pattanaik, Ajay Goura and Sujit Lenka.

ODT vs ODL Dream11 prediction: Top picks for ODT vs ODL playing 11

Rakesh Gochhayat

Amin Khan

Minal Parida

Bikash Rout

ODT vs ODL Dream11 prediction: ODT vs ODL Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Rakesh Gochhayat (c)

Batsmen – Ayush Naik (vc), Bikash Rout, Durgaprasad Behera, Rupak Pradhan  

All-rounders – Amin Khan, Minal Parida, Rakesh Pattanaik

Bowlers – Abhisek Giri, Chinmay Sahoo, Sanjay Das

ODT vs ODL Dream11 prediction

According to our ODT vs ODL match prediction, the Odisha Tigers are favourites to win the game.

Note: The ODT vs ODL Dream11 prediction and ODT vs ODL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ODT vs ODL Dream11 team and ODT vs ODL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Odisha Cricket Association

 

First Published:
